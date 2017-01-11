Transcript for Sen. Schumer to Trump: 'Where is your leadership?'

Well I rise this morning with a heavy heart. The city my dear city of New York no stranger to terrorism. Was once again its victim yesterday. Yesterday afternoon. The man deliberately drove a rented truck. Into groups of pedestrians and cyclists. Killing eight. Injuring about a dozen more. Some of the injured were school children. These people were biking or walking home enjoying a brisk and beautiful New York autumn day. It's just tragic. Leaves a hole in your stomach. Now Mr. President I've seen the tweets from president trump. After September 11. The first thing that President Bush did was invite Senator Clinton and me to the White House. Where he pledged to do what was ever in his power. To help our city. President Bush. In a moment of national tragedy. Understood the meaning of his high office. And sought. To bring our country together. President trump where is you war leadership. The contrast. Between President Bush's actions after 9/11. And president from sanctions this morning. Could not be star. Again Mr. President president trump. We hear is your leadership. I'd say in closing. I have always believed. That immigration is good for America I believe it today. President trump. Instead of politicizing and dividing America. Which he always seems to do at times of national tragedy. Should be bringing us together. And focusing on the real solution. Anti terrorism funding. Which he proposed to caught in his most recent budget. So what I am calling on from the president trump. To rescind his proposed cuts. To visit vital anti terrorism funding. Immediately. Our city relies on this funding. To track potential terrorists. To snuff out attacks. The NYPD. Who bravely in quickly responded to the scene yesterday and brought the mayhem to win and depends on this anti terrorism funding to keep our city safe day in and day out. So again. I'm calling on the president. To rescind his proposed cuts to this vital anti terrorism funding immediately. Instead of dividing. Instead of politicizing. Do something real Mr. President restore these funds. Now. Our yield.

