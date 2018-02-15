Transcript for Sen Warren vows to focus on Native American issues

And I get why some people think there's hated being made here. You won't find my family members on any roles and I'm not enrolled in the trial Allen make something clear. I respect that distinction. I understand. That tribal membership is determined by tribes and only by tribes. I never used my family tree get a break Berkett ahead I never used it. To advance my career. But my mother's family was part native American and my daddy's parents were bitterly opposed to their relationship. And out in 1932. When mother was nineteen and daddy had just turned twenty. Bail out there all. But the lot they shared. The struggles into or the family they've built and the story they lived. Will always be a part of me and no one. Not even the president of the United States will take that part committee held. For too long. Your story has been pushed a sign. To be trotted out only in cartoons. And commercials. So honored here today to make a promise. Every time someone brings up my story. I'm gonna use it to lift up the story of your families and Newark community.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.