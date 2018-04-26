Senate confirms Mike Pompeo as 70th secretary of state

The Senate has confirmed Mike Pompeo as the 70th secretary of state by a 57-42 vote.
0:27 | 04/26/18

Senate confirms Mike Pompeo as 70th secretary of state
Are there any other senators wishing to vote to change their vote. If not the years or 57 than days are forty to become the nomination is confirmed. Under the previous order the motion to reconsider is considered made laid upon the table the president will be immediately notified of the Senate's action. Under the previous sort of the senate will resume consideration of the following nomination what's the clinical report.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

