Transcript for Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court

As a reminder expressions of approval or disapproval are. Are not permitted from the gallery. Is there any senator who wishes to change his or her vote. If not. On this vote the eyes are 54. The natives are 45. The nomination. Neal M corsets of Colorado. To be an associate justice. Of the Supreme Court. Of the United States. Is confirmed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.