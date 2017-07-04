Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court

In a historic moment, the Senate voted 54-45 along party lines to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court as the 113th justice, marking the end to a bitter, partisan battle in the Senate.
0:41 | 04/07/17

Transcript for Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court
As a reminder expressions of approval or disapproval are. Are not permitted from the gallery. Is there any senator who wishes to change his or her vote. If not. On this vote the eyes are 54. The natives are 45. The nomination. Neal M corsets of Colorado. To be an associate justice. Of the Supreme Court. Of the United States. Is confirmed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

