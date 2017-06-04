Transcript for Senate fight over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch goes nuclear

Hey everybody I'm on in the live in New York to check it out senate Republicans took some major steps today to push through the nomination. A judge Neil corset to his of course president trumps pick to fill that they can Supreme Court seat. So what exactly happened and what does it mean for the process moving forward. But break it down joining me from Washington Barak ABC news political director Rick Klein hi Rick how are you on the hum well you. I'm good the word nuclear was used today to describe what happens on the senate floor what does this mean this rule change. Only in this and it could nuclear be as quiet and it's kind of boring to watch as it was but it. These are dramatic developments regardless of what that this is this is Al war news. According to the senate rules until today. He needed to be able to overcome a filibuster on Supreme Court nominee if the meant if the minority party. Objected that at sixty votes was that rational so. They set up what's known as a cloture vote technically a vote to end debate. That would needed sixty votes to proceed it did not get those votes he got 55 votes so what happened next was nuclear and that was senator McConnell has the position of the majority leader. Questioning the ruling of the chair on that particular rule saying. I don't think it should be sixty votes I think it should be fifty. And that only requires fifty votes to pass 51 actually it's a simple majority. That pass and just like that as quietly in his somberly it is oddly. As is all oppressed the nuclear option was invoked and here to for the precedent. Will be that United States Supreme Court nominees only need that simple majority to be informed the court. Excellent use of heretofore oh and keep remarking that in pretty early just on the IX here a hit actually. Just contact the Democrats had used this before right it's not just Republicans who've who've. Use this to push something through but historically this is not something traditionally had to go to you with it. Well you know this this is. I think that that the good metaphor of the nuclear option suggests is if everyone just jump off a clip. The fact is this has been a slippery slope and they've been headed in this direction for a long time you assure heard it said that this is the first partisan filibuster in history. That's only technically true if you only include. Only partisan filibusters there have been filibusters of nominees in 196884. It's under LBJ it was filibustered by a bipartisan majority says Alec that hasn't ever been used. Both parties have sought to use the filibuster to block judges in fact the practice got so widespread. During the in the bush years that the Republicans thought about the nuclear option a gang the so called gang of fourteen bipartisan group came together to save the senate. Then the party splits and under the Obama years the Republicans were doing the obstructing. That's when the first nuclear device was detonated in the senate and Harry Reid is the democratic leaders that you know what. For cabinet officials for presidential appointments except for the Supreme Court that threshold is now going to be that simple majority. This is the next step and that and one point to me is that one reason the Democrats were so low to confirm. He judge corsets to the Supreme Court. That's because the Republicans never even gave a hearing to president Obama's pick last year Merrick Garland so this tit for tat as they slipped down the slope they were pointing fingers at each other. The entire time and the consequence is that this vote is taken to the regret already of members on both sides of the aisle. So Rick and in interests sort of shedding light on the process here we're seeing live picture. Right there on the senate floor of initialed here in keeping an eye on the live stream to what is happening now and when you could there be an actual vote to confer. It's so the votes today were on ending. Debate that sets up thirty hours of debate which means that the earliest that they're can actually be a vote on the substance of this matter. Is tomorrow night around 6 o'clock at night that's when the mobile will take place. That's when knows only of civil majority of senators will be needed to actually confirm judge course that should the Supreme Court. At that point barring some kind of an a for seeing calamity some kind of collapse in support some kind of last minute development he will become the ninth justice the Supreme Court. Which is being missing that night justice for war than a year analysis Justice Scalia died early. Last year will have its full complement complement of members when it's our resumes its its session a couple of weeks. And Rick we've talked about this before a lot of these votes happen especially with we've regard to judge force if they happen along party lines but there are few Democrats who sided with Republicans here right thome who they are and why they would've done. Yeah I was citrus thing is is why they crossed party lines and though did you did the ones in this case. We're primarily people from red states states that are carried by president trump. That that are up for reelection next year and is a good number of them actually. And that's why you see Joseph Manchin from West Virginia Heidi hi camp North Dakota to O'Donnell in Indiana saying you know what I want to and this. You also had an intriguing vote for Michael Bennet Colorado who said. As a fellow Colorado I don't wanna break the rules of the senate and therefore I I'd rather support. That the nominee judge course it's another person from the same state rather than go forward with it. But what's interesting to me is that there hasn't been an avalanche and that direction there's actually ten. Senators that are Democrats now that that represent states that went Republican went for trump. Last year who were up for reelection next year. And there was some thought that they all be traveling in their boots about casting votes against. President trump on this one at least seven of the ten held firm and are sticking with their fellow Democrats you've seen. President trust popularity. Dip and you're seeing less fear of him even in these red state. To Rick there was this moment right in the senate chamber when the vote goes through and that is the moment Republicans have been fighting for for well over a year now. If you really look back and contacts. Have you heard anything about what it was actually like for them at that moment with her and this celebration. No it deeply did there was no celebratory. Atmosphere our reporter Mary rivers who's there is that it was almost hushed tone. Coming on the way out of the chamber Mitch McConnell gave a thumbs up to. To reporters but it isn't a thumbs up type of mood right now a fact I was struck by something that Senator John McCain said. I that the senate would regret this move. He just voted for it and just seconds later already he was saying that the senate would come to regret. This move so it was not added any kind of particular. Sense of of justice or righteousness that most Republicans view this. For the most part particularly among and an older generation of senators have been around in ties or they're in the majority the minority to majority the minority again. They weren't happy about about where this is headed it was just it was striking to me on the how there was almost no effort to try to rescue the senate from itself here. It was as if no one was left to try to rescue and bring back the old traditions that so many incentives drop in. And you get this fiercely partisan environment which in some ways this is more honest to the realities. Then pretending that this is some kind of bastion of bipartisanship the senate hasn't been that for quite some time. But it is a sad moment for people who are institutionalized have seen it go for a long way. Knowing that it's that really the one place that the minorities apple have as much sway as they do. Is the senate the reason is filibusters need those sixty votes to get broken that's no longer the case now for Supreme Court nominees. Well Ricky mentioned you think this changes the way Supreme Court nominees move through the process moving forward do you think it changes the way the senate interacts you know when it comes to other issues and other decisions they have to make. Shore and one reason that it's been called in the nuclear option is because of the fallout. It's not like right now if there's anything different about how to go about their business but. The idea that of the point about the court is that. You know if you knew you needed to get sixty votes before you these these to have a nod to the other side you needed to find a way to pick off a few few votes it is -- need you. Look for a nominee frankly more like corsets are Merrick Garland someone is. No attends a little bit toward the sensor at least in the woods of what words of one senator that I talked to said those guys are ball Boy Scouts. You may not get any more voice counts you gonna get more extremists on both sides and the terms of the interactions in the chamber well. These guys have been at each other's partisan throats for some time but there is something. Almost weekly optimistic about the idea of the senate working to gather. And cutting a deal in finding some way around the injections in and working around for compromises. Now you know that won't happen anymore in a very big a whole bucket of things the senate does neatly confirming. All kinds of folks the people to its of the cabinet and sub cabinet positions. Judges and out justices of the Supreme Court you never even have to talk to the Democrats if you're a Republican president. And you have a Republican majority likewise on the other side at the Democrats are in full control they have no senate ever talk to the Republicans. That is a sea change that is a change and it's something that is gonna take a long time to build back trust or. And Rick Perry there is no explicit celebration of behind when this basically became an inevitability. But really for Republicans this isn't pretty significant moment right I mean we've talked about in the context of supporting president trump even if many of them didn't get behind a lot of his policies are a lot of his campaign promises that Supreme Court pick. Was one thing they can all get behind so it is in some ways are really monumental moment for the Republicans. Yeah I mean we're some 75 or 77 days the look at my notes in the 77 days in elbowed feels like longer sometimes eleven weeks into the trump presidency. This is a high point maybe. And they may look back on the first hundred days in say. This was the biggest moment that president trump had in terms of excitement for his base. And I'll tell you that there arts there's significant celebrations in the activist community people that set for a long time. You gotta change those rules make it a simple majority they know that they have of the possibility of more pics under president trumpeter future presidents. Changing this now they view is an unabashedly. Good game. That is the fact and and the fact is that that president trump. Is able to celebrate its one this is not an insignificant thing we've seen Supreme Court nominations languish have to get polled. Better and a more effective presidencies than this one but finely tuned machines of presidents have had their own picks. Rejected by essentially their own party George W. Bush. At the poll wanted to strictly the term Harriet Miers because of intra party opposition so this is no small feat even though it gets lost in the crush of other news. Let's talk about some that other news making headlines now the latest on that investigation into Russia's meddling. In the 2016 election House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin unit has stepped away. From the investigation under mounting pressure from various sides what do we know about why he decided to do that. A startling development he of course was. Under a microscope last week and in the week before when he had those mysterious meetings at the White House and kept popping up over there and more information care about who his source was for the this still unsubstantiated information that's been out there ounces and rice and others and said so many questions surrounding that and then quietly. Plea today is issuing a statement saying that he be stepping aside from the Russian investigation. The official reason that he stated is that there's an ethics and an ethics committee inquiry into whether he it appropriately. Disclosed classified information in in talking publicly as he did several times about this information it came into his possession. But there may be more complicated story than that particularly given the political pressures around this it seems odd to a lot of folks I've been talking to say. That just being just because some. You know left wing group according to the Republicans decide to file an ethics complaint that suddenly step aside. There may be more to the story that may be about that evidence and what's the that we still don't know what what he's been citing. Regardless though DeVon Unionists that's a side it means that other members of congress including tray Goudie who. Democrats know all too well from having got the investigations seem to go on for as long as it did. The investigation continues under their auspices and under the senate side but Devin newness who'd become a lightning rod for selected the criticism of this being a partisan witch hunt. He is out. And I'm a wreck on the foreign policy front now president trump is down at his Florida estate. He's meeting with the Chinese premier she's in paying this is the man who lead the country that president trump has previously called one of America's enemies. That's a crucial test in lot ways for the president so what are his priorities. But he was asked this morning how we going on Fox News and he said it the president said nobody knows. Which a few dozen now the good luck good luck the rest of us. There there's a there's some short term it's a long longer term things and first of all the talk about Syria. The eyes of the world right now on the on the the trop administration trump White House and the president himself saying a few minutes ago that something has to be done the secretary of state suggesting. That things have to move very quickly on that there could be toxic to to remove. The Asad regime on on the shorter term so that's one thing. Then you got North Korea where China is all wrapped up in because of such a large trading partner social and often a defender of North Korean actions. The nuclear possibilities. They ended the missile tests that are going on right now but a lot of scrutiny on that you've got trade issues border issues that. But shine at at the forefront of course border manipulation are sorry currency manipulation. A perennial issue in an the president promised a lot of fast action on China. He has not delivered on that and the question is is that emit shoring is that him waiting for this moment. Or is it is it him flip flopping in some way and and pulling punches or is it isn't just they haven't gotten around to it yet. This will be a really interesting couple of days that really only about 25 hours with the president of China. Down at mar a lot low given the that the world crises. That are kind of crashing together once testing this president as well as the VB already fraught relationship that you'd expect between these two countries. All right ABC's political director Rick Klein down in DC for ethnic electric thank you Lama. So now it looks like to of course its path to the Supreme Court is all but cleared but what does it mean when he actually joins the court. For more on that let's go to ABC's Kate shop who covers the supreme court for escape thanks so much for being happy to be here. So let me hear us up let the process for justice that it Rick was just talking to us about how this process is forever changed because of the partisan nature. In congress right now what do you think that means for the kind of nominees that will be presented in the future. Yes so few very dramatic but it's definitely a change that has been a long time coming right sensed when he thirteen there has been no more filibuster we're talking about lower court nominees. So this just kind of extended it one step further. But you might think at that there there's a lot of sort of sadness I think. And then there and there are people who are say. You know good riddance to the filibuster to anti democratic device kind of in general no matter who is the person. Kind of Reading or that the party reaping the benefits. In terms of the impact I think there's an a lot of fear that this will. Disincentive eyes choosing moderate candidates who because you know there's no longer going to be in need much of the time to reach across the aisle and get some votes from the other side. You know I think that that's an a genuine concern. On the other hand I think that the president. Whom I'll whichever party. Will still need to appeal to moderates within his own party so I'm not sure if the case that we're gonna see such a dramatic change in the profile of the nominees. As I think some have feared but you know that all this remains to be seen. A lot remains to be seen for sure we'll look we that you talked before about what to of course it could mean. Where the balance of the court. Forward now that it looks like its path has been all but cleared what can we say about how we expect that impact we expect to happen once he does to court. Well you know I think we're gonna see it probably pretty quickly so assuming he's confirmed as expected -- evening. The court has a full calendar in April and I would expect he will participate in those cases so that starts the week after next. There's a significant kind of religious liberty case on the docket state program that provides funding to schools and playgrounds. Ted sort of re pave they're the services. But there's a religious institution church that actually runs the daycare that says we were not eligible for this program that secular institutions are so that's discrimination against us. As a religious institution. And I think that there was feeling that without with the not that ninety vacant. It would be hard to get five votes to side with the church tested essentially find this program unconstitutional discrimination against religion. I think we've potential future justice course such on board. All of a sudden the chances of that church prevailing look a lot better he has been a quick protective of religious liberty and his opinions on the tenth circuit. There's another important case that's been pending for a while the court hasn't taken it that this is. These are Baker's. Who don't want to bake cakes for same sex weddings in the state of Colorado. There's a state law that says they have to and in the arguments that got to violates the religious liberty so. So these kind of religious liberty claims and there are a lot of different iterations of them. Media before the corker soon enough to place we're having this web having him in the next could really tilt the scales and they're a bunch of other areas without indefinitely I think it's front and center. So religious liberty for sure is one of those areas a lot of debate between the two sides. What are the other story issues are potential cases that are before the Supreme Court reject course it could make it different interests of being. Also in over story you know so so obviously vivid that the liberals have had it when they've been able to get I keep Justice Kennedy. How have squirt and a number of of wins in recent cases. This term there have been cases invalidating. If he positioned the death penalty in a couple of different instances. In finding impermissible racial discrimination in. In that sort considerations of race were raised during jury deliberations. So that the post was Justice Kennedy. Voted in that case invalidate or to allow kind of the confidentiality of jury deliberations to be pierced because. There it is in permissible consideration of race to have been a number of cases in which the liberals have prevailed. An extra conservative bloc where they're not able to keep Justice Kennedy I can't even get a tie vote and now the sun that sort of that the status quo from fourteen months ago before Justice Scalia died gets restored so on so there are cases bad that there's there's one case in which the court. Split 44. Involving. A First Amendment challenge to compulsory union dues. That's a case that particular case can't come back before the Supreme Court. But some a different kind of iteration of it might in that would. If in fact there is a five vote majority to invalidate the state statutes. That a flower called fair share fees that would be major blow to public sector unions and it looked like that was kind of in the works. And then there were not after Justice Scalia there were five votes so that's one big case in which comes back before the court in a different case that the same kind of question. That could be a major blow today to union activity. Campaign finance is another area that's brings to mind in which. There are a number of challenges pending to state campaign finance laws. That could in which justice of course it could join them conservative justices to strike down those laws its urgency for energy regulated campaign finance landscape. You know obviously sort of down things like. Abortion. Sort there's an assumption is likely vote as Justice Scalia would. Like he. If we don't know other question this is the other question are you set the word likely we don't know for an hour when members of congress are considering these nominees they can look to past decisions that can look at their answers and confirmation hearings. But the real answer is they don't know and sometimes justices surprise people right. Absolutely I mean there have been a lot of historical instances in which president. I've actually been more common with Republican presidents who've seen there once conservative nominees kind of drift laughed I kept the genuine phenomenon. Although it's been far less I think. A frequent occurrence in recent years you know that's our parties have been more polarized there's been this much mark kind of scrutinize confirmation process and I don't think it hasn't been case and most recent nominations. In us and yet chief Justice Roberts obviously voted twice to uphold obamacare which I think some conservatives saw as a betrayal. But those are turned out liar opinions for the most part I think he voted. He has voted over the past decade very consistently with expectations and that's certainly been true of Justice Alito and justice Kagan justice Sotomayor and the other side. Once upon a time there was really common for four presidents to be very surprised. By other companies so that you know anything is public haven't a young nominee ending decades of service on Supreme Court can just change your mind about some issues. So so I think it just for stretches at a judge and engines adjusted judge corset strings confirmation hearings. I was or does it you know we don't mean a note nobody knows I'm a man and nobody knows how I'll vote a couple of analysts are sincere in good faith. But you know we do have evidence from from his years on the tenth circuit and and it does look like he will for the most part like. Justice Scalia at least initially but you know people sometimes a ball on the edge. That is true people are people have to wait and he cake shop covers supreme court for a thanks so much for being here yet thank you. Hey guys thanks to you for watching as well stay right here your latest live news happening right here and around the country mom and about the feedback you're thin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.