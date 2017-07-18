Transcript for Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal, Trump says to let it fail

For. Seven years I've been hearing repeal and replace from congress president front echoing this sentiment of so much of the Republican base. A campaign promise of his own now the effort to repeal and replace obamacare back to square one when we finally get a chance to repeal and replace. They don't take advantage. The president stressing his disappointment in senate Republicans as majority leader Mitch McConnell tries to rally support for a new strategy. To repeal now and replaced later. Within hours though three Republicans say they won't support it. I do not think that it it's going to be constructive. To repeal a lot bed at this point is. So in her well then put dinner health care system that's enough no votes to effectively kill yet another effort to get something done in the GOP controlled senate's. Republicans are at war with themselves and that's civil war looks likely to continue that can't. Coalesce around a strategy around repealing and or replacing obamacare despite talking about it for seven years. The Democrats saying they are willing to reach across the aisle if Republicans abandon cuts to Medicaid. Abandon tax breaks for the wealthy. And agreed to go through the regular order. To tour to bipartisanship. Is open right now. In meanwhile the protests continue in the homes of congress. President trump and vice president pads both support the plants are repealed Allen replaced later. The president also adding again that it's time to let obamacare fail and if it dies. He's not going to on it. Annaly Rowell ABC news Washington.

