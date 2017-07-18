Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal, Trump says to let it fail

More
Three Republican senators have come out against Mitch McConnell's plan to repeal Obamacare, putting the brakes on second-ditch efforts to roll back the Obama administration's signature health care legislation.
1:44 | 07/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal, Trump says to let it fail
For. Seven years I've been hearing repeal and replace from congress president front echoing this sentiment of so much of the Republican base. A campaign promise of his own now the effort to repeal and replace obamacare back to square one when we finally get a chance to repeal and replace. They don't take advantage. The president stressing his disappointment in senate Republicans as majority leader Mitch McConnell tries to rally support for a new strategy. To repeal now and replaced later. Within hours though three Republicans say they won't support it. I do not think that it it's going to be constructive. To repeal a lot bed at this point is. So in her well then put dinner health care system that's enough no votes to effectively kill yet another effort to get something done in the GOP controlled senate's. Republicans are at war with themselves and that's civil war looks likely to continue that can't. Coalesce around a strategy around repealing and or replacing obamacare despite talking about it for seven years. The Democrats saying they are willing to reach across the aisle if Republicans abandon cuts to Medicaid. Abandon tax breaks for the wealthy. And agreed to go through the regular order. To tour to bipartisanship. Is open right now. In meanwhile the protests continue in the homes of congress. President trump and vice president pads both support the plants are repealed Allen replaced later. The president also adding again that it's time to let obamacare fail and if it dies. He's not going to on it. Annaly Rowell ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48710931,"title":"Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal, Trump says to let it fail","duration":"1:44","description":"Three Republican senators have come out against Mitch McConnell's plan to repeal Obamacare, putting the brakes on second-ditch efforts to roll back the Obama administration's signature health care legislation.","url":"/Politics/video/senate-gop-lacks-votes-obamacare-repeal-trump-fail-48710931","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.