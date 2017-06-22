Senate GOP set to drop health care bill

More
Senate Republicans are ready to share their health care bill, while some House Democrats call for Nancy Pelosi to step down as minority leader.
0:30 | 06/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate GOP set to drop health care bill
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48202305,"title":"Senate GOP set to drop health care bill","duration":"0:30","description":"Senate Republicans are ready to share their health care bill, while some House Democrats call for Nancy Pelosi to step down as minority leader.","url":"/Politics/video/senate-gop-set-drop-health-care-bill-48202305","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.