Senate health bill met with mixed reactions

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated he's ready to vote on the bill in the coming weeks, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the bill a "wolf in sheep's clothing."
0:50 | 06/22/17

Transcript for Senate health bill met with mixed reactions
It found up. Because obamacare is a direct attack on the middle fluff up an American families deserve better than its failing status quo. They deserve better care. That's just what we're gonna continue to work. To bring. It's every bit as bad as the house built in some ways it's even worse. The president said the senate bill needed hard. Way this bill cuts health care. Is heartless. The president said the house bill was mean. The senate bill may be meaner. The senate Republican health care bill is a wolf. In sheep's clothing. Only this wolf has even sharper teeth. And the house bill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48212797,"title":"Senate health bill met with mixed reactions","duration":"0:50","description":"While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated he's ready to vote on the bill in the coming weeks, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the bill a \"wolf in sheep's clothing.\"","url":"/Politics/video/senate-health-bill-met-mixed-reactions-48212797","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
