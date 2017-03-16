Transcript for Senate Intelligence Committee: No indication of Trump Tower surveillance found

It's deja blue for presidents from a judge says just block. Our executive order or travel. His newly revised travel ban blocked again and again he vowed to played it. As far as it needs to go let it all the way up to the Supreme Court this time the nation why temporary restraining order put in place by a judge in Hawaii. And now a narrower order coming out of merrily just before the ban was sent to effect opponents argued the new band just like the original one discriminate on the basis of nationality and religion. But president some calls the ruling judicial overreach. And the Justice Department saying the ruling is flawed insisting the travel ban falls squarely within the president's lawful authority to protect parents and security. The utterly black. Was they water. Asian up the first order. ABC's chief legal analyst Dan Abrams says that water down argument could hurt the administration in courts. He's effectively saying yeah the same purpose behind the first one exists. And another issue that persist. Those tweets from the president claiming that former President Obama wiretap trump tower I mean let's see whether or not a program trump on Fox News sharing for the first time in DTL where he got this information. I've been reading about things that were meant as a lot of wiretapping being talked about it. I've been seeing a lot of things but in terms of actual evidence the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee DeVon unit says he's seen nothing. Are you gonna take treats literally and if you are. Then clearly the president is wrong. And no pressure on FBI director James calmly to come out what exactly what he knows is building he'll be appearing before congress next week. That you really in looking at New York.

