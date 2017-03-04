Senate Judiciary Committee advances Neil Gorsuch nomination

As Neil Gorsuch moves one step closer to confirmation, Democrats plan their next step. ABC News' Serena Marshall has the latest on the Supreme Court nomination.
7:29 | 04/03/17

