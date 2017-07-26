Senate measure to repeal Obamacare fails

With the failure Wednesday afternoon of the 2015 House bill that would just repeal the Affordable Care Act, Congress' two best chances to scrap Obamacare in one fell swoop dissipated before senators' eyes.
07/26/17

We'll surely should replace obamacare. I've been advocating that from the beginning. But we have to figure out what that replacement hands. And the only way we're gonna be forced into a bipartisan. Compromise. Is if we repeal it if we do not repeal it today. There is no impetus for either side tip to work on replacing it. We can go back to committee. And improve the present health care system get premiums won't get health care better stabilize the system so there was more competition. We'll do that. On this vote the days or 45 and A is a 55 the amendment is not agreed to.

