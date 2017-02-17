Transcript for Senate OKs EPA pick despite court battle

Meantime back in Washington the senate confirming another controversial cabinet pick. Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency an agency he sued fourteen times as Oklahoma's attorney general. Democrats and asked to delay the vote after learning a judge has now ordered Pruitt to release thousands of emails he exchanged with oil and gas executives. Those emails will be released next week. If are hoping to see those emails before the vote tonight he's now been confirmed with a vote of 52 to 46.

