Transcript for Senate OKs 'nuclear option,' clears path for high court nomination vote

Do hereby needed to bring to a close debate on the nomination of Neil in corsets and senate showdown finally come to ahead. And in a rare move with senate Democrats filibuster the nomination of judge you'll gore stitched to the supreme court's. It doesn't have to be this way. When a nominee doesn't get enough votes for confirmation. The answer is not to change the rules. It's to change the nominee. Now senate Republicans are answering right back triggering a move so controversial it's called the nuclear option. Look senate rules. Getting rid of the need for a supermajority of sixty votes and making it just a simple majority of 51 for either party could push through a nominee to the Supreme Court. I raise a point of order that the vote on cloture under the president's on November 21 when he third chain is a majority vote. All in all. Nominations. Veteran GOP Senator John McCain reluctantly supports the nuclear option but reminds his colleagues in this and it. The rights of the minority are protected for a reason elections have consequence. Ones Democrats off until the end. Citing concerns over course it is conservative record and still furious about the way Republicans treated president Obama's nominee Merrick Garland. Refusing to eating gave him a hearing for more than nine month that last year was robbed stop. Not just from President Obama but from the American people by. Republicans in the senate. As the drama continued unfolds here on Capitol Hill today the actual vote to confirm Neil course it's the Supreme Court isn't expected until tomorrow night. Right before congress goes on a two week recess Nike really ABC news the capitol.

