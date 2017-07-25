Transcript for Senate Republicans push for crucial vote on health care

Arizona Senator John McCain making a dramatic return to the senate after revealing last week that he's fighting brain cancer. Today joining Republicans uphill battle to repeal obamacare. I know many of us have waited literally years. For this moment the finally hurrah McCain has been recovering at home over the weekend tweeting this photo on a hike with the friends. The president calling him a brave American hero on Twitter today. Saying thank you John. For president trump the vote to move forward on debate would be a much needed wing. After seven years of saying repeal and replace obamacare. We have a chance to now do it it's. Speaking at a boy scout jamboree in West Virginia trump called out that's state senator. A key holdout. Against. Senator Jeff put out and vote for. You gotta get the other senators to vote for it. But one looming question what measure will ultimately come up for a vote will they repeal and replace Obama care or just repeal. Right now neither has enough votes to facts we've even got to see the real. Even the Republicans hadn't seen the bill. The Republican leader can only afford to lose to Republican votes and still move forward. Place president Mike Pence is expected here on Capitol Hill this afternoon in case he's needed to break it time. Men in news ABC news Capitol Hill.

