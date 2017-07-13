Transcript for Senate Republicans release revised health care bill as hunt for support goes on

It's the Republican reboot of repeal and repair we have a responsibility to help before obamacare comes Wheeler crashing doubt. A route. The first senate bill to reshape health care was withdrawn because Republicans could not Muster the votes to pass it. The GOP leadership now hopes changes in the bill are enough to save it. The new Republican bill includes an additional 45 billion dollars for all PO in another substance abuse treatment and recovery. An additional seventy billion to the states to be granted at the discretion of the administration or health and human services. Roll backs of remaining taxes on health care savings accounts so people can use the money towards premiums. And money for insurance companies to help them cover high risk and high cost patients. But the new bills still. Rolls back the Medicaid expansion requires older Americans buying individual insurance with a tax credit to pay a much higher percentage of their incomes on premiums. And allows states to apply for waivers to opt out of obamacare regulations Democrats pounced. Why did they move forward and such severe cuts to Medicaid. Why did they cut taxes for special interests. Why did you send. Money out of pocket costs skyrocketing. They made their bill even worse. Even meaner. At least ten Republican senators oppose the original GOP bill and two Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine have already said they'll vote no on version two. If it pastors the new bill will have to be reconciled with the version already passed by the house before can be sent to president Tom's desk. The senate has shortened its August recess to try to push it through. Aaron pitcher Steve ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.