Transcript for Senate Republicans return to DC with no clear path for health care bill

Congress is back to work from their July 4 recess and Republicans are right back to where they left off. Battling to repeal and replace obamacare. I believe we can get this stuff but their battle just got tougher one more Republican has dropped their support for the bill making it at least ten senate Republicans voting no. When the party can only afford to lose two it's probably going to be dead on CBS Senator John McCain says enough is enough. Even acknowledging the possibility of a plan be working with Democrats on a compromise. It doesn't mean they don't ride that think they control it it means they can help have amendments considered. And even when they lose then there are part of the process. That's what democracy is supposed to be fall of but this morning. But if he wants his party to come together both moderate and conservative Republicans must get on board. A difficult task when moderates think the new bill goes too far and conservatives say. It doesn't go far enough senator Ted Cruz remains confident his party will repeal and replace Obama can I believe Republicans can come together. To honor that promise and and I think the way to do it it is to focus on lowering premiums. The clock on health care of already ticking again starting today Republicans have just fifteen days left before their August break. Naturally ABC news New York.

