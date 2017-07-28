Senate sends new Russia sanctions bill to White House in overwhelming vote

The Senate has approved new sanctions to punish Russia for its meddling in the 2016 election in an overwhelming vote, sending the bill to the White House and setting the stage for a potential showdown with President Trump.
Clearly a busy 24 hours for the senate that governing body. Has given final approval to a bill that includes tough new sanctions against Russia and sources now say the president is likely to sign that bill. White House officials have made contradicting statements over the last few days about whether would be signed into law. The bill also includes a limits on the president's ability to ease or lift those sanctions.

