Transcript for Senator 'offended' by Trump's remarks on Comey

The president just told Lester holt that he's going to supplier director called me. I'm whether or not had a recommendation or not and he called Spector called me show both column agree standard. Do you agree with us is that you just heard something different. I'm not gonna speak for senator Warner I'll let him do that I put out a statement. Denied the director's work. I found him to be one of the most ethical. Well all right straightforward. Individuals I've had after the war. He provided our committee. More access to information and any director of UF BI. Sure there were FBI employees who disagreed. With how he handled the Clinton email announcements and his interaction or lack there of with these regional with a time. The lion's share of FBI employees who respect the former director. And it shows the professionalism that he brought. To the role that he was in. And I'm sure you'll. At some point have an opportunity future if he wants to his side of the story. But I'm confident that. Vice chair and I look forward. To work and we're acting director cave in the camera or. Whoever the president chooses because at the end of the day. Mark and I do realize covers president has the authority to fix their director of the FBI we don't fall that money. I trust Jim coming. Echo chambers and terms of his willingness to work with our. Committee. I thought you made some mistakes last fall I never called resuscitation. It was straight shooter. And frankly. I'm offended presence felt this is continuing pattern. Of disrespecting. The men and women who serve in our intelligence. I think presently been better served. Regardless of what is used to be supporting the IC rather than continue to question and candidly. Repeatedly calling into question. Leaders integrity.

