Transcript for Senator Tammy Duckworth speaks out on report of Trump leaking classified information to Russia

Either abcnews.com. Viewers I'm Lana that think he's still look for tuning in we have been following all of the twists and turns following that. Firing of the former FBI director James call me. The presidents were then subsequent meeting without Russian officials in the Oval Office and now the most recent perhaps most disturbing revelation. That he potentially provided classified information. To the Russians during that meeting and on that note I am honored it two be here. Air with senator Tammy got her. Of Illinois who loves. He was speaking today in part of the leadership conference and one of the things that you side your any unique position though in your former experience. Overseeing parts of the DNA from the National Weather Service member. Tell us tell our viewers what you sad. And why it's important terms of the men and women serving. Oversee let me just savers clearly that Russia is not our friend. They're not here to help as they are here to undermine American democracy and I'll trust our system and to undermine America's leadership of the democratic world. And to have a commander in chief the United States provides information classified information to the Russians. Put our men and women in uniform in jeopardy you know we we have troops in harm's way right now all across the globe I would hate them. And not get information from our allies because they are allies you know what we. Can't trust Americans with this information is classified information and then we sent troops into harm's way without the needed information to keep them safe. That's what really is incredibly boring to me. And we we know that the White House has denied. The substance of these allegations what do you have to say about. The potential that this is all a misunderstanding. What I think the White House released the transcript of the meeting itself. This is a meeting at 8 AM American Media from covering but they allow passage back to Iraq a Soviet era. News agency into the meeting that record everything. And if it was not such sensitive information and why did. The White House national security folks subsequently get on the border allies to let them know that the president just leaked this information. And a final question that they have to run off to votes right now. Some of your fellow democratic colleagues over on the house I have been talking about impeachment do you think that's premature. At this course of action may actually. I'm just going to stick with needing to get that that's been. I'd like take a look at that I would like to see special independent prosecutor. Special prosecutor to look at the ties between the prop. Family their business interests and the president himself in the cup campaign with the Russians. And I'd like to see non partisan nominees for FBI director let's put those briefings. Thank you so much that it got or they appreciate you taking time. For all of us here at ABC news thanks for tuning in I'm on as acting watching.

