Transcript for Senators exit public hearing for ex-FBI Director James Comey

Well on that we were here senators started to exit the first senators out senator Byrd and senator Warner they came right to the podium here. He didn't take any questions. But they did say that they are more confident today than they were before that this investigation into Russia's interference in torch when he sixteen election can be done in a bipartisan way. Warner. Spoke to cameras and he said. I believe now more than ever that the American public needs to know about Russia's involvement and he believed that. Former FBI director call me did a good job of making that point now just wanna panda sure he is seen here we're still seeing some senators come out of the public hearing and go into closed section. This of course where senator Warren center burn. We're talking to cameras and if we walk a little bit this way shortly after senator burns or Warren. Didn't leave this room we saw FBI director call me he was asked if he's gonna testify to it and the other hearings and plans to speak in front. And the senate but the house he didn't answer he walked down this hallway right here in east inside this room you can see number security. Capitol Hill police and some members. It. We believe former FBI directors. Security force because there was about ten of them. Oh we couldn't even get close to him at scored and into this room it's protected room as if were he there have been closed session on and that closed session. Many of the topics that could not be discussed involving the Russian investigation. We will be passed and likely discussed inside that secure room. And that will go on for a few more hours and we of course will update and trying get reaction from those senators and former director called me. When they leave so we're not going anywhere and we'll have continued coverage for NC. All right Josh Haskell there on the scene for up on Capitol Hill outside the hearing room. Where it happened.

