Transcript for Senators react to the news that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was fired

Airport study found out what he was fired on Twitter. Would you vote to confirm it. I have a hearing first. I've not been happy job CIA director. This business perks to persons of great America. Started seeing ago also. Hopeful Mike Pompeo and I record. With everything else we have to do round here having the prospect of judicial confirmation. Fights perhaps its. Is going to be a challenge I think you would help us get more things done that if there weren't so many distractions. But that's what we do our job here and they do their job at the White House and executive. Bradford and have to have some in this country. Here he's as it relates. It is. I guess and examination. There's a difference between being a CIA director which is about exerting Covert activities throughout the world that it would. And he ordered phones and extremely jealous that he exhibited those skills. Some of the positions taken in the past. Be challenging in the world. Try to explain and and corporate commitment after explain. What his view of American diplomacy isn't what his US State Department this is a State Department has been in mesa this administration. That the Ayers you know. When it happened. Nine Friday night. Tell them there this week just. Korea. And had not either 1 them this morning. Colin. You know. Excitement in April. First designation. I tell them we would move through the confirmation process as quickly as we could I think it's probably gonna come a little bit later this way can sit down and talk now we talk a little bit about some of the moms or otherwise. Just to ensure that people it you know he himself it won't confirm that she's confirmed themselves. The president called in this morning what the president tele. This mean oh how highly thought of and how much you thought we would. Work well together. And talk to me a little bit about secretary tools and knowledge that. And his critic and I got criticism of Thompson's. That. I thought the president many many times and secretary chose them I'm very aware of their relationship and and and as I've mentioned publicly. Up although it was a reprieve that was underway accents. Of these numbers I think with any sectors. Let's face it with any. It's the one cabinet position warrior and the president's line you know it's the more difficult place and you know the presence very out Rolen. And you know secretary Tillerson come from a place where process was a big deal right late everything and Stan. So. What's happened this happen. Like. The president when he Kolb you know every candidate for instance that is like yours businesses. Doesn't really matter what anybody witnesses do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.