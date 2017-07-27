What senators think of the 'skinny repeal' option

More
Most Republicans said they'll vote for the bare-bones plan, as long as it leads to more negotiations with the House on a final bill.
0:57 | 07/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What senators think of the 'skinny repeal' option

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48894338,"title":"What senators think of the 'skinny repeal' option","duration":"0:57","description":"Most Republicans said they'll vote for the bare-bones plan, as long as it leads to more negotiations with the House on a final bill.","url":"/Politics/video/senators-skinny-repeal-option-48894338","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.