Now Playing: Senators unveil bill to regulate online political ads

Now Playing: Trump gives Puerto Rico response a '10,' calls storm 'worse than Katrina'

Now Playing: Bush appears to blast Trump without naming him

Now Playing: The Note: Will Obama stay above the fray amid Trump's patriotism challenge?

Now Playing: Trump doesn't support bipartisan health care plan after all

Now Playing: Trump's words spark anger

Now Playing: 'The Briefing Room': Health care, taxes and Gold Star families

Now Playing: WH: There are no recordings of the president's calls with families of fallen service members

Now Playing: Rep. asks Trump to 'bring a transcript' to prove what he said to widow of fallen soldier

Now Playing: We're not prepared for future election interference: Attorney general

Now Playing: Trump feuds with John McCain

Now Playing: 'Give me a break!': Attorney general after grilling from senator

Now Playing: Analysis of Trump's meeting with Senate Finance Committee on tax overhaul

Now Playing: Attorney general grilled over cutting federal money to Chicago

Now Playing: Trump denies telling widow of fallen soldier, 'He knew what he signed up for'

Now Playing: Attorney general says he has not been interviewed by special counsel team

Now Playing: Attorney general questioned about Trump's pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Now Playing: Attorney general defends latest travel ban

Now Playing: Trump warns McCain: 'I fight back'