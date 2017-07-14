Senators weigh in on changes to GOP health care bill

Before they went home for the weekend, Republican senators reacted to the new version of their party's health care bill.
0:31 | 07/14/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senators weigh in on changes to GOP health care bill
If this is the bill are you on board yes still a now. Well you know at this time it looks like there enough knows that the bill can go forward this bill was better than the other bill I don't know if they get fifty votes there's some. Some progress there but we're still working on ways to ensure that folks who are. Currently getting coverage under expanded Medicaid. Have options that are. Accessible affordable 172 big guys had a week integrated public take a look at the bill will leave over the we can come up with a decision and see if there's any improved.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

