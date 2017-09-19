Transcript for Sept. 23, 1952: Richard Nixon delivers his famous Checkers speech

My fellow Americans. I come before you tonight. As a candidate for the vice president's. And as a man whose honesty. And Pitt and integrity. Has been questioned. Our usual political thing to do when charges made against. Is to either ignore them or to deny them without giving details. I believe we've had enough of that in the United States particularly with the present administration in Washington DC. To me the office of the vice presidency of the United States is a great office. I feel that the people have got to have confidence in the integrity of the men who run for that office and who might obtain. I have a ferry to with the best and only answered to was mayor. Or to an honest misunderstanding of the facts. Is to tell the truth. And that's why I'm here tonight. I want to tell you my side of the case. I'm sure that you have read the charge and you've heard. All right senator Nixon took 181000. Dollars from a group of my support. Now was that wrong. And let me say that it was wrong. I'm saying incidentally that it was wrong not just that we. Because it isn't a question of whether it was legal or illegal that isn't enough the question is was it morally wrong. I say that it was morally wrong. If any of that 181000 dollars went to senator Nixon for my personal use. I say that it was morally wrong. If it was secretly given and secretly him. And I say that it was morally wrong if any of the contributors. Got special favors for the contributions they make. And now to answer those questions let me say this. Not one cent. Of the 181000. Dollars or any other money of that type ever went to me or my personal use. Every penny. Was used to paying for political expense. That I did not think should be charged to the taxpayers. Of the United States. And so I felt that the best way to handle these necessary political assessment. Of getting my message to the American people. And the speeches I've made the speeches that I had rented for the most part concerned this one that's. Of exposing this administration. The communism and the corruption. The only way that I could do that. Was to accept. It they. Which people in my home state of California. Who contributed to my campaign. And who continue to make these contributions after I was. Word glad to me. Let me say I'm proud of the fact. That not one of them has ever asked for a special thing. I'm proud of the that not one of them has ever asked me to vote on the bill other than in my own conscience but it. And I'm proud of the fact that the taxpayers. By subterfuge or otherwise have never paid one gone. For expenses which I thought were political and shouldn't be charged to protect. One other thing I probably should tell you because if I don't they'll probably be saying this about me too. We did get something gift after election. A man down in Texas heard pat in the radio mention the fact that our two youngsters would like to have a dog. And believe it or not the day before we left in this campaign. We got a message from Union Station Baltimore saying they had a package or. It went down to get. You know what it was. It was a little cocker spaniel dog in a crate that he'd sent all the way art. Black and white spot. And our little girl Tricia the six year old named check. You know the kids like all kids love. I just want to say this right now regardless of what they say about it we're gonna keep.

