Sessions explains his opinion of marijuana users

"You said one time that good people don't smoke marijuana. Which of these people would you say are not good people?" Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tennessee, asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
0:58 | 11/14/17

Comments
Each at one time that good people don't smoke marijuana which of these people which they are not good Pete well let me add to explain how that occurred all right enactment quickly. John I talked about basic a good person. George Pataki Rick Santorum Newt Gingrich Ted Cruz Jeb Bush George Bush Arnold Schwarzenegger judge Clarence Thomas went to those are not good people. Let me today that came amount. I. Said the question was. What do you do about drug use epidemic we're seeing in the country and how you reverse it part of that is a cultural thing. I explained how when I became United States attorney in 1981. And that drugs were being used widely. Over appeared of years if it came on fashionable. Unpopular. And people were seen in it was seen as such that good people didn't use marijuana.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

