Transcript for Sessions makes clear: It's 'Trump era' of immigration enforcement

Attorney general Jeff Sessions touring the US Mexico border today and unveiling a new immigration law sessions ordering attorneys. To make felony cases against immigrants that are repeat offenders he also instructed them to charge first time car officers with misdemeanors. Making it easier to charge them with felonies in the future. Sessions said this will help get rid of what he calls filth brought on by drug cartels and criminal organizations. This is ain't news era. This is they drop in Europe. The lawlessness the abdication of beauty to enforce our laws and the jets in relays policies of the past are over. This is session's first visit to the border.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.