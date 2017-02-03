Transcript for Sessions recusing himself from campaign probes

This is an ABC news special. Our report George Stephanopoulos. Then we are coming out here this afternoon because the attorney general of the United States Jeff Sessions is about to hold a press conference at the Justice Department that is is seen there. In Washington right now where the attorney general's been under fire. After reports surfaced last night that. He did not disclose meetings with the Russian investor would asked about them. At his confirmation hearings Democrats say he was misleading. The committee several Democrats including the top Democrats and house have called him to resign. Even some Republicans now saying he should recuse himself. From any role in the investigations. Into trump campaign contacts. With the Russians and broader counterintelligence investigations. The attorney general expected to come out momentary would deal with these questions that have been dogging him all day long the president. For his part says he has 100% confidence. Right now in the attorney general is a very close advisor to and during the campaign one of the tops first senators. To come to to support. President charm during his campaign when his closest advisors. National security an issue. Are to contact he had with the Russian ambassador one in the month of July when they spoke on. Edges of the Republican Convention in Cleveland and then a meeting reportedly in senator sessions office back in September 8. Course this was a time when reports were swirling about possible Russian your appearance in the campaign in in the election campaign any role they might have had. In hacking DNC you know is getting those released through WikiLeaks. And we are learning right now ABC news has learned that when he does come out in this. Press conference I'm joined by Jon Karl it washes we keep an eye on the podium he will recuse himself John. From this investigation. George he really did not have any choice in the matter that this is highly sensitive. Investigation. The fact that he had such a prominent. Position in the trump campaign the very first senator to endorse all trough and a key advisor during the campaign. Makes it virtually impossible for him to make decisions on any investigation regarding Russian influence in the campaign. Add to this add to it this latest controversy the fact that he himself. Met with the Russian ambassador during the campaign. This was clearly something that he had to do although I should point out. The president trump is at a short while ago in addition to saying that he has confidence in Jeff Sessions was asked specifically we should recuse himself. And the president said I don't think so and but clearly sessions thanks or. Of course this comes on the heels of the and firing. The president's first masters advisor Michael Flynn who also conversations of the Russian investors. During December but did not talk about wanted to vice president Aslan the vice president. That was the reason for his findings says you see. You. We thank you vehicle. As yet do favorite he would welcome to the department. Jodi thank you for being with me is. My chief of staff and it is and almost forty years and all guns. Let me share a few stops. Cars. About the comments that I made to the committee that have been. Sad to be incorrect and false. Let me be clear. I never had meetings with the Russian operatives. Are Russian intermediaries. About the truck campaign. And the idea that I was part. Quote continuing the exchange of information. During the campaign. Between truck surrogate. And intermediaries. For the Russian government is totally all. That is the question that senator Franken asked. At the hearing and that's what got my attention is being noticed it noted it was the first it just breaking news. It got my attention and. That is the question I responded to. I did not respond. Referring to the two meetings was very very after a speech. And one with two of my things staffers. Staffers. With the Russian ambassador loss. Where no such things were discussed. In Marek flat to the question my are flat to the question of senator Franken. Was honest and correct. As understood it at the time. I appreciate that some have taken a view that this was a false economy. That is not mind. That is not correct. Our right to Judiciary Committee. Saying today or tomorrow on to explain this testimony. For the record. Sacked. At Mac confirmation. Hearing. I promise. That I would do this. If I specific matter arose where I believe my impartiality. Might reasonably be questioned. I would consult with the department ethics officials regarding the most appropriate way to receive. Book. That's what I tell them at the confirmation. Here. I have been here just three weeks today. A lot has been happening. In this three week period. I wish I'd had more of my staff on board but we are still waiting for confirmation for them. Much has been done much needs to be done and it but I did and have done as app prompts. I have met with senior officials shortly after arriving here. We evaluated the rules of ethics and accuse. I have considered the issues and it's. In fact. On Monday of this week. We set a meeting with a hat to a final decision on this quest. And on Monday was that that meeting today. That this was a day that we plan to have a final discussion about Handel. I asked for backhanded. An honest opinion. About why I should do about. Investigates. Certainly investigates. And my staff recommended. Refused. They said that since I had involvement. With the campaign. Should not be involved in any campaign investigation. I have studied the rules and considered their comments at a valuation. I believe though the recommendations. Are right and jobs. Therefore I've ever accuse myself. In the matters. That deal with that found campaign that exact line. Look at that refusal. Is in this press release that read we were you do. Said this quote I have now decided to recuse myself. From any existing or future investigations. Any matter relating in any way. Through the campaign for president of the United States. And on the site this announcement should not be interpreted. As confirmation. The existence out any investigation. More suggestive. The scope of insects such investigate. Because we in the Department of Justice. Resist confirming or denying the very existence. So in the end. I have followed arrived proceed here. Just as I promised the committee would just as I believe any good attorney general. And they proper decision I believe has. I thank you for the opportunity to make those comments and would be pleased to take a few quest. Guide. Fusion over this could you just explain a little bit about the September. Eating food and your staff was there and weapons to sky. The Russian ambassador apparently sent a staffer to not opt decided not seeing. And ask for a meeting as so many of and that is we're doing. And we set up a time as we did as we normally. And we met me. Two of my senior staffers. Were there may be a younger Stafford threw. And very. Vote. Retired army colonels and not for politicians and we had. We listened to you know after. And so what his concerns might be. Well if in the days such as. I started off by saying I'm I don't remember a lot of it but I do remember saying nice young the rush up with a church group in 1991. And he said he was not a believer in. Himself he was glad to have church people mandate. Pretty much of an old style. Soviet times. Baxter and so we talked about little bit about terrorism is our call and somehow the subject of the Ukraine came out by the had a Ukrainian ambassador in is the day before. And got to listen to him. Not things that Russian Russert done nothing that was wrong in any area and everybody else was wrong. We've got to be a little bit task. Sites that. Wrapped up he said something about anybody. Have lots. I don't recall. But most of these in Baxter's. Pretty gossip. And nightlife this isn't campaign season. But I don't call. If you recall. That's because there any other time. I don't know bald head man. Responsible one armed services to me things happen but I don't call. Pass protection. Our I think ambassadors always doubt find a find out things in. In advance their agenda. Most of the countries that back to them they were laying out their case. Ukraine will lay out his case Poland laid out its case Latvia Lithuania. Hungary. Pay in Canada Australia I'm apple at all those combatants. Over the years. So I think that's why. What did you consult with the White House practices and just follow one last question. With hindsight you believe it is of queens and the Russians ask you for meeting. We're targeted because it came at the height of Russia's interference. From the same time thank candidate for office giving an interview. Seeing. I don't look call. And don't have a sense of any connection. Whatsoever about I'm not sure you can use. When we set out to me. What was going to be. So I can't people what right. Back from him and. I've cut and the other Russian officials are folks connected to the Russian government source. I believe so. Maybe you know we made a lot of people's. Those two meetings discussed. Faster. Always. White house Press Secretary and the president himself. He should not recuse itself from its investigation. City. I did share. White House count. But on. I feel like because I didn't they don't know the rules. Ethics rules most people don't. And but when you evaluate through. I feel like. I am. I should not be involved investigating campaign. One more question we are wrap this up. Two questions if I make one you were already considering refusal before today is that correct. And secondly to answer and senator frank it's question we just not thinking of the meeting with Russian ambassador or did you not considered well. I was. Taken aback. A little bit about his brand new information. This allegation that house targets and I had been columns are. Had been meeting continuously. With the Russian. Officials. And that's what it struck me very hard and that's what I focus my answer. And retrospective. I should have slowed down instead but I didn't make one Russian official a couple of times that would be the embattled. Thank you I'll take care. There you have it attorney general Jeff Sessions saying he's going to recuse himself. From any existing or future investigations related to the campaigns for the election the president in nine states. Last year issue testimony he gave though during his confirmation hearings the senate. When he said that he did not know of any meetings between himself and Russian officials it was an exchange. With Al Franken senator Al Franken a Minnesota then senator said he was on a sink reckons answer want to show you. I think change right now. And if there is any evidence that any one affiliated with the trump campaign. Communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign what will you do. Senator Franken I'm not aware of long any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at that time the truth and that campaign and I didn't have not have communications with the Russians. And I'm unable to comment. The center right there are said that he was honest correctly said in in that same city wasn't thinking. In terms of meetings with top operatives are in immediate mediators intermediaries excuse me. With the term campaign I wanna go to Jon Karl. Who's in Washington right now the pressure had been building all day the senator really had no choice but to Rick I think she's an attorney general you know quite choice but to recuse here. He said though that even considering this for some time. Yes in any was as mean considering it because of the clear difficulty of being such a key figure in the campaign then being. In charge potentially making decisions on investigating that campaign Richard I have to say it is striking to me it listening to what we just heard from the attorney general. And then listening earlier today to what the White House was saying. On one hand we had the president himself not long ago say that he did not think that session should we needed to recuse himself. And then we had Sean Spicer the white house Press Secretary. Saying there is nothing to recuse himself he was 100%. Straight with the committee. And I think people are choosing to play partisan politics it should be ashamed of themselves in contrast. Sessions. Said that yes as far as he's concerned he told the truth to senator Franken but he said I appreciate that some have taken this is a false statement. In other words he can understand why others would see that as a false statement a very different from lick the head on. Confrontational approach taken from the White House. He also did say that he be sitting a written clarification yesterday Judiciary Committee is as well we've seen a bit of a pattern here. Here John this is quite it is quite similar to what we sought after the firing. Nash could advisor Michael Flynn the president really defending him calling him a good. Good men even though he felt he had to fired because he had misled the vice president. The White House digging in the president himself digging in and then finally letting Flynn go in again I think something else it was similar. Is it in this case if you look at what sessions actually did. Meeting once with the ambassador. Outside an event where he had given a speech to ambassadors in a public forum partly of a big controversial meeting and then have a meeting with him. In his senate office since September now it is during the campaign. But he had 25. Meetings with the ambassadors over the course of the year. If you come out he had simply disclose that probably would not have been much an issue. Like with plane the problem here wasn't the contact. The problem was that it was not disclosed it was not he was either not deal with is straightforward manner in fact you look at what he said. To senator frank it looks like he simply didn't tell the truth. Our senior discourse when appear Tom's is on the phone. As well and the attorney general alluded to this this pier Justice Department guidelines we pretty much dictated this course of action. In fact Georgia court you've been meeting with the ethics. Or trade within the Justice Department discussed this very issue because he knew that it's sort of playing such a prominent role. In the campaign he would not be nipped any kind of position to oversee the FBI's investigation. Anything related to the Russian. Hacking of the 2016 election George. So again they're institutional pressure here for him to step aside in east finally done. Okay Pierre Thomas thanks for us Jon Karl thank you very heavily attorney general recusing himself from any investigations. Related to 2016 presidential campaign that news just coming from the attorney general right now we'll have much more on that tonight on world news now I would give him your. Have a good afternoon. This has been a special. From ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.