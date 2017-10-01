Sessions Supporters Weigh In on the Confirmation Hearings

Community leader Bob Woodson says that the opposition is using race to prevent the nomination.
10:07 | 01/10/17

Transcript for Sessions Supporters Weigh In on the Confirmation Hearings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":44685509,"title":"Sessions Supporters Weigh In on the Confirmation Hearings","duration":"10:07","description":"Community leader Bob Woodson says that the opposition is using race to prevent the nomination.","url":"/Politics/video/sessions-supporters-weigh-confirmation-hearings-44685509","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
