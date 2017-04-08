Sessions vows review of 'media subpoenas' amid ramped-up leak investigations

More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a warning to the media, promising a review of the subpoena policy regarding leaks of classified information and characterizing the publication of such materials as an action that "place[s] lives at risk."
1:46 | 08/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sessions vows review of 'media subpoenas' amid ramped-up leak investigations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49036646,"title":"Sessions vows review of 'media subpoenas' amid ramped-up leak investigations","duration":"1:46","description":"Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a warning to the media, promising a review of the subpoena policy regarding leaks of classified information and characterizing the publication of such materials as an action that \"place[s] lives at risk.\"","url":"/Politics/video/sessions-vows-review-media-subpoenas-amid-ramped-leak-49036646","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.