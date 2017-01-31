Transcript for Sessions to Yates in 2015: 'You Need to Say No' to the President

Have to watch out because they'll be asking you do things you need is they say no amount you can thank the attorney general has the responsibility. Is saying no to the president. If he asked for something that's improper. A lot of people of defendant alleged nomination for example must sign all. He appoints somebody who's gonna X achieved his views what's wrong with fat. A bite the views of president wants to execute our unlawful it's should the attorney general on that deputy attorney general saying no. And senator happily that the attorney general or the deputy attorney general. Has an obligation to follow the law on the constitution. And to give their independent legal advice to the president. Arm does the office of legal counsel which makes me and these com. Opinions that impact policy is it. Report through the deputies office or directly to the attorney Jan. Humble when you look at the org chart the office of legal counsel reports to the deputies office but it's important that the office of legal counsel also the independent. Because federal agencies across our government regularly come to the office of legal counsel seeking advice and guidance about what is permissible and what isn't. And it's it's critically important that the OLC advised the officer political counselor five's be just that advice and that it not be advocacy. Well that's true and like any CEO. Whether a law firm sometimes a lawyers have to tell the CEO. Mr. CEO you can't do that. Don't do that we'll get a cent it's going to be in violation of law you'll regret it please no matter how harkat strongly in my day. You feel like that's a DD on the attorney general's office. I do believe that that's he would turn duty at the attorney general's office to fairly and impartially. Evaluate the law and to provide the president in the administration. With impartial legally fox. And Nam and judge Tuesday night fraud case. Are any other drug case you mind a prosecuted. X up calling it appears over the years. An immigrant immigration law is important debate consistently and effectively. In force. Should it not. I believe that all of our laws should be consistently and effectively enforced and within the confines of the constitution. Well that's a good answer but they're not be so you're taking over as a deputy to the attorney general of the United States of America. And we have I mean just date. On collapse. Integrity and immigration enforcement. On and the president's. Position. On exacted me amnesty just accelerates. A collapse of integrity resulting in for example the lowest morale. In the Department of Homeland Security officers enforce the law be an apartment in the entire government. Maybe even sent their supervisors. Because they are being told to not follow their oath. The enforced the law but to carry out political arm policies. As a lawsuit over there they sit their bosses of that. I think there correct now I remembered. John Ashcroft is not on attorney general for bush and he's been celebrated for being in when he was in the hospital they tried to get in to sign a document. On that. Dealt with. Terrorism. That he thought went too far he refused to do so. So I hope that you feel free to sign note all. On in the character of John Ashcroft and others who said no to President Nixon. On certain issues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.