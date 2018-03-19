-
Now Playing: 'Sex and the City' actress Cynthia Nixon to challenge N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo in prima
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers 'where appropriate'
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for death penalty in newly announced opioid attack plan
-
Now Playing: Sen. Cory Booker on bringing America together, running in 2020
-
Now Playing: Sen. Cory Booker talks future of Russia probes, Andrew McCabe's firing
-
Now Playing: Trump threatening to sue Stormy Daniels for $20 million
-
Now Playing: Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe fired hours before he was set to retire
-
Now Playing: Will Trump fire Mueller?
-
Now Playing: Trump to call for death penalty in newly announced opioid attack plan
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts FBI, Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump warned by lawmakers on Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Trump increases criticism of special counsel
-
Now Playing: Recent tweets reignite questions about whether Trump will fire Mueller
-
Now Playing: Republican strategist on 2018 midterms: Democratic wave 'heading toward a tsunami'
-
Now Playing: Top House Intel Democrat: Even if McCabe firing 'justified, it can also be tainted'
-
Now Playing: Russians head to the polls to vote, but Putin expected to easily remain in power
-
Now Playing: Chris Christie: 'I don't think it would be appropriate for' Trump to fire Mueller
-
Now Playing: AG Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director McCabe two days before retirement
-
Now Playing: Trump fires Tillerson, Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director McCabe
-
Now Playing: New Orleans mayor: 'We have to get back to being respectful, being civil'