Transcript for 'Sex and the City' actress Cynthia Nixon to challenge N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo in prima

Actress and activist Cynthia Nixon officially. Throwing her hat in the ring announcing a bid to run for governor of New York. It can't just be business as usual anymore. If we're gonna get at the root problem that inequity we have to turn in the system upside down. Dixon behind for a long time all aspects in the city is running as a Democrat and will challenge Governor Cuomo is in a video released today. She said she intends to draw sharp contrast between herself and Governor Cuomo. Nixon is a liberal lot lifelong new Yorker and staunch supporter and mayor bill the Bosnia will. Often clashes with Governor Cuomo a Siena poll shows among registered voter statewide Cuomo would beat Nixon 66 to 19%.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.