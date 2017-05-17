Despite sharp differences, Trump and Erdogan clasp hands after cozy meeting

More
President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan showered each other with praise after a series of meetings at the White House Tuesday.
0:22 | 05/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Despite sharp differences, Trump and Erdogan clasp hands after cozy meeting
And president trust White House meeting with Turkey's president has prompted violent protests nine people were injured in what appears to be fighting between opposing groups of demonstrators. Two people were arrested. Meanwhile inside the White House the two leaders agreed on the importance of it the US Turkish alliance. But president herta on differs on arming the Kurds fighting Asad regime in Syria. Murder one considers them terrorists.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47457373,"title":"Despite sharp differences, Trump and Erdogan clasp hands after cozy meeting","duration":"0:22","description":"President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan showered each other with praise after a series of meetings at the White House Tuesday.","url":"/Politics/video/sharp-differences-trump-erdogan-clasp-hands-cozy-meeting-47457373","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.