Transcript for Despite sharp differences, Trump and Erdogan clasp hands after cozy meeting

And president trust White House meeting with Turkey's president has prompted violent protests nine people were injured in what appears to be fighting between opposing groups of demonstrators. Two people were arrested. Meanwhile inside the White House the two leaders agreed on the importance of it the US Turkish alliance. But president herta on differs on arming the Kurds fighting Asad regime in Syria. Murder one considers them terrorists.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.