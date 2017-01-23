Transcript for Sign Deliveryman Said He Received $10,000 and a Sit-Down With Donald Trump

And they got me. On the parade riding get a special guest. I do this to save a vote taken up the jacket right now he's gonna show you. The fantastic suit he got for the occasion. It's not just Donald Trump who's had a whirlwind 24 hours Shane also he is from what he calls a little speck in Illinois. Told reporters that most nights at old. Stonington Illinois he's got a pretty incredible story he started out as a social media guy a volunteer for the trump campaign. And worked his way up. The nicest absolute blessing even be here right now talking the you know you've seen what great he would guy and I'm blessed here we see in his joint history and I just never thought this would happen to to. And you know a hot cup loss for words I I'm just middle class sub blue collar guy and and didn't experience them some great history here tonight. Last night you had you were invited to attend and you did exactly know was gonna happen when you want in there. And something let your jaw dropped in your eyes a little bit misty yeah. Wool I didn't get house actually and New York I thought I'd visit trump tower in the half way I got a call from I don't know this Kelly Connor later. One Donald Trump's secretaries idol no I just I just amazed. And she goes up. Well we have Donald Trump like talk to you guys start stuttering is I was now this doesn't happen to a guy like me you know and you know land she does you know limited some better for you we got some VIP tickets and that we'd like you to come to the opening ceremony and you know. It VIP in house like. I just can't believe it you know this so in the eighties did. And those so what happened was is Secret Service called me into a room that Donald Trump was in an all started Clapton and as is so touching me and. Lives lost and was especially touching to you because you're a single father you're 24 years old and your own father who was of that. Be sick right yet he has he has cancer. And you know he he was the American dream via he server our military use of army and they lived in a trailer. And he he I remember him saying he's join the military to give us that the pursuit of life liberty the pursuit of happiness that he did it and it's just blessing to be here at that wasn't for him out. And then Donald Trump did something that you will never forget bill to the phone. He called your dad he did when he detonated had done today down as well Andrea Day he called my dad had. He has a dime I like your name and disposition of the same name it. It's in my life forever and I can't even describe the words how I thought at that time I guy gave up there in you. And we spent a lot of time of the multi day and people sick you guys don't know Donald Trump like we know Donald Trump and there's another thing that he did for you and your father. That was surprised me is love. In depth give it to thousand dollars to me and my family for medical bills. It's just outside at the consider as he just was caring and because well you know your life would forever change your front the front page Washington the seven Lovell as I owe to god that the likelihood got here so. I think if everything. And the man who called who ran the show Celebrity Apprentice an apprentice at the viewers of liberty yeah yeah idea. It's just amazing for him to say that the I. It's people over politics now politics over people and that's why rivers that people slow and it is amazing to be in his presence of and beating him is might experience knowledge of them forever ago might have also. What he did tell yourself about that meeting. We're probably and watch the video together that thought that my dad just came late to be there with them. The town. Thanks so much into.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.