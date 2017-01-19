Transcript for Sneak Peek at 'They Also Ran' Gallery of Presidential Losers

Hey timely and cheer and I am from Norton Kansas and you are here at the they also grand gallery. The museum that respects and represents all the people that have ran for president. I'm in a flip the camera. OK we can't this series with interstate bank. Norton can't as you'll see that we have begins to sign into. Can't we like to keep track from our own people own content can't we had a few visitors for. Chicago and Michigan yes another local cantons that works hand and I also give everyone a pressure. So they can go and I think that. Or Twitter. I'm not taking and it even gentlemen. Chronologically. At least are here at Thomas Jefferson and John Adams. You're wondering will these guys won the presidential election winner they do an end here. Well they each do. The beach and so we have representatives. From every election year starting in 1796. Whip Thomas Jefferson. Let's go down a hallway. To that he hearing. We're getting ready for our next inauguration. But I want to tell you about this gentleman in the corner this is no crowds he this is back in 1960 fat. He read the book they also ran by Mary snow in decided to start the collection so you aren't here in its 52. Year. We currently half. Sixty gentleman with end art collection. Ends. Andy kinsey. We're gonna have Hillary unveiling. Tomorrow. I sometimes like Ted Ginn tumors. And talent that few of my personal favorites. A minute timeout that I Horace Greeley year he ran an eighteenth and needs him but he is kinda the inspiration. Behind the gallery. Mr. Rouse. Was trying to hit turnstiles challenged in Norton and and that they are extremely came by being staged test back in the year 1859. Will be replicated it stagecoach stop and that's our terrorist and Kansas. Mr. Rouse ridden out there might have been stumped he found out worth it really. Also ran for president thirteen years after he had stopped in Norton pianist. He was intrigued by any other nineteen men in neck look who shared a similar fate of being defeated by president and that's why he decided it. To start collecting these black and white portraits from The Library of Congress. And I don't know everything about all eaten and that I like and I and I like to pick out a few of my favorites you think Panama City really down he was president went in here Lee. Was a minor candidate on the boom his party back in eighteen well. He ran again after being pregnant. We'll flip around here and all the while seeking in a good idea how many gentlemen. And arguments in that he and Hillary me happier. There are some minor candidates Franklin's latest and it's not only. Top. Democrat and Republican. The last time we cut a minor candidate and was. In 1981. Mr. Don Anderson back when Jimmy Carter. Because we're running out walk they kind of just stuck with a mastery cents. In this is our third ever inaugural cart. We started with John King. Mr. Mitt Romney and now we're ready for Hillary summoning yet he. In what you're gonna see when we have an ailing. In the morning. Some notes. There CN. Earth is going to. The earned 93. Winds are actual. Reading of her not happy at 10:30. Central standard time. Some like to thank you for visiting meeting also ran in Norton Kansas. I guess that we've been here 52 years. We started in 1960. I'm signing up for Norton can't mining clean hands here. Thank you.

