Transcript for Speaker Paul Ryan wants 'modernized' dress code

Quickly over the break I came to my attention that there was an issue about dress code. I'll be honest this is not something that was covered in my new speakership orientation ceremony the sergeant of arms. Was simply enforcing the same interpretation of the rules as under my predecessors. This is nothing new. And certainly not something that I devised. By the same time that doesn't mean that enforcement couldn't stand to be a bit modernized so that is why we will be working with the sergeant of arms to ensure the enforcement. Of appropriate business attire is updated. Decorum is important especially for this institution. In a dress code in the chamber in the lobby makes sense. But we also don't need to bar otherwise accepted contemporary business attire so look for change and that's him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.