Transcript for Speaker Paul Ryan responds to pulling the GOP healthcare bill

This was the big vote early on in the presidency was one of the president's signature campaign promises has been. Basically a seven year promise from Republicans and repeal and replace obamacare they couldn't get it done it's gonna affect everything else going for. It's a big defeat for the president George board it's also a big defeat for Paul Ryan this. Was Paul Ryan's plan here come this week are right now linemen would refuse. The figure from the podium right now. You call me say this before moving from an opposition party. To a governing party comes with a growing pains and well we're feeling those drawing things today. We came really close today but we came up short. I spoke to the president just a little while ago a tone of the best thing I think you'd only agreed with that decision. I will not sugarcoat this this is and it's boring day for us. Doing big things is hard. All of us all myself included. In the time to reflect at this moment what we could've done to do a better. But ultimately. It's all kind of comes down to a choice. Are all of us willing to give a little to get something done. Are we willing to say yes to the go to the very duty even if it's not the perfect. Because if we're willing to do that we still have such an incredible opportunity in front of us. There remains so much that we can do. To help improve people's lies and we will. Because that's an anti and that's why I'm here. And I know it's why every member this conference is here to make this a better country. We want American families to feel more confident in their lot in life. We want the next generation Italy yes the best days of this country are still ahead of us. I'm really proud of the bill that we produced. It would make a dramatic improvement in our health care system. And provide relief by people hurting under obamacare. And what's probably most troubling is the worst is yet to come with obamacare. I'm also proud of along inclusive member driven process that we had. Any member who wanted to engage constructively to offer ideas to improve this bill they could. And I want to think so many members who helped make this bill better whole pot of our members but a lot of hard work working this. Out so I think the president. According to vice president. According Tom price nick Bellini in the entire White House team the president gave his all in this effort he did everything he possibly could. To help people see the opportunity that we have in this bill he's really been fantastic. Still. We got to do better and we will. I absolutely believe that. This is a setback no two ways about it. But it is not the end of the story. Because I know that every man and woman in this conference is now motivated more than ever to step up our game to deliver on our promises. And what everyone is committed to seizing this incredible opportunity we have in I sure am.

