Transcript for Speaker Ryan forces House chaplain to resign, Dems say tied to tax law prayer

Also on Capitol Hill the house chaplain is speaking out for the first time about his forced resignation by speaker ball right. A father Patrick Conroy tells the New York Times he was never given an explanation. An aide to Ryan also refused to offer a reason but Democrats contend congress dismissal stemmed from a prayer he delivered last year. Where he warned lawmakers to be mindful of economic disparities among social classes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.