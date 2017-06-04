Transcript for Speaker Ryan 'fully supports' Devin Nunes' decision to step away from Russia probe

For all of avenues has earned my trust over many years for his integrity and dedication to the critical work of intelligence community does to keep Americans. He continues to have that trust and I know he is eager to demonstrate to the ethics committee. That he has followed all proper guidelines and laws in the meantime. It is clear that this process would be a distraction to the house intelligence committee's investigation. Into Russian interference our election. So chairman goodness has offered to step aside as the lead Republican on this particular probe and I fully support his decision. Representative Mike Connelly a senior member of the committee will now lead this investigation. With respect to house Republicans on the intelligence committee and competent. That you oversee a professional investigation into Russia's actions and follow the facts wherever they may leave. Further. I don't I don't think that's the case but I think bout chairman Dennis wants to make sure that this is not a distraction. To a very important investigation. To Watsco clear himself while this investigation continues on without any kinds of distractions. Just to be clear on that though given the fact that. You say he has your support you ever reiterated. Several times your trust in him but the fact that this has been a distraction does he still have Purdue used up confidence in him to renew the committee overall I do I do.

