Speaker Ryan: It's 'important' to get to bottom of Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer

House Speaker Paul Ryan says it's "important" investigators "get to the bottom" of Donald Trump, Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer, declaring "it is absolutely unacceptable that Russia, or any other country, but Russia meddled in our elections."
0:42 | 07/12/17

