Transcript for Special counsel appointed to lead Russia investigation

The acting attorney general rob rose and Stein. Has decided to appoint a special counsel. To investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election any ties. With the trump campaign and they call it related matters this is a big news from the Department of Justice. I wanna read you the state in the coming now from the acting attorney general rob rose and Stein whose course is serving as acting attorney general. Because the attorney general Jeff Sessions might has recused himself from all matters related to Russia. Here is what the acting attorney general said. In my capacity is acting attorney general I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a special counsel to assume responsibility for this matter. My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted I've made no such determination. What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances the public interest requires me. The places investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command. A special counsel is necessary in order for the American people to have full confidence in the outcome. Our nation's grounded on the rule of law and the public must be sure the government officials administer the law fairly. It's special counsel will be Jim Jim Robert Mueller who was a director of the FBI from 2001 to 2013. More than ten years. Former US attorney assistant attorney general for the criminal division as well respected throughout washing is a straight shooter from both party.

