Transcript for Special elections in Kansas and Georgia could reflect changes of heart

And there are other races coming up that they could be wary about as well right and it we've got our eyes on Georgia next week. Seat formerly held by now secretary at HHS Tom price. And there is a really interesting dynamic at play already in that rates right. Exactly any this a race that frankly everyone expected to be focused on. Democrats said you know from day 18 out like this seat was on or bald they wanted to go after it. That a young guy there who's running for the seat he made a point adds doing some really big grassroots fund raising rates Hahn of money. Democrats around a Kutcher kind of clued in to this race. And so that the Kansas rates the sort of an unpleasant surprise for Democrats I would say the Georgia race. Both sides in the beginning have poured ton of resources and spending. A more money than you ever imagine should be spent or should be raised on a single congressional race because. It's great the Democrats wanted to put in Platt. You know I remember covering the that race for then new chair of the Democratic National Convention and you know Tom press was elected to that position. And I was talking some a lot about what we can expect. From the new messaging and you work for Democrats coming up to 28 ET and the next big mid term elections work. All at national seats are apt. And he would interrupts me ul and every eight or via. Aides say when he 182017. We are focused on these special elections now. They wanted to hit the ground running and make a statement with some of these seats as soon as possible. Democrats just really think that it can send a message. To inspire other candidates it could be good for frying raising and it would send a message back to DC. That they can make a play Indies traditionally red districts. That you're the big question Mary out at all these early special elections are trying to Ian trying to build momentum. Get things going to when he eighteen they need what 24. Seats to win back control of Allen huge leap. But I say they want to build momentum and keep things going there if they're running on frustration. And anger against the Republicans. If that's sustainable because it's the biggest criticism of the Democrats that you know they they don't know what they stand for anymore so can they keep. Fueling that kind of momentum moving for of of the anti trump or anti GOP. Strategy. And that's the million I question at. My two cents is. Now one of the biggest takeaways from last November request that Democrats exactly like he spent just did not have enough of their own economic platform. They did not have enough of a clear message for what based at four and what they are candidates were pushing. Now on the Synaptics actually important presidential race still topped out at general and national. Message that's a little bit different in mid term race marks where the races are local wearing navy you don't need overarching message in the same way. Individual candidates can make their own pets and their own districts. But nonetheless it would it be enough for frustration against romp. To motivate people to the polls to raiding a landslide election for Democrats. I'm not shore you know a lot of what they now at and that voting against something is never enough yet to be excited to vote for any message for a party. A mixture of our funny you know of their they're really different. And meet we often see these big swings. After. After presidential election because the people that come out for mid terms are the people that are paying attention better dialed and that are organized. They tend to be the more extreme voters. On each side and an a wave election like that would not be unheard up. Republicans are being carried very aware of this. Mary Alice parks. Always good to talk to you thanks for making the time thanks. Safety for watching too. Always head over to abcnews.com. Or more up your political news and other headlines and don't forget later this afternoon will be back. But the daily white house press briefing live coverage here at 130 the event.

