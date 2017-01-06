Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: US will withdraw from Paris climate agreement

This is an ABC news special. George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon we are coming on the air right now because president trump is about to enter the Rose Garden to announce his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement. Of course that is the agreement President Obama negotiated would more than a 190 countries back in 2015. All the nation's committing to reduce their carbon emissions in order to combat climate change. All through the presidential campaign the president said he would pull the United States out of that agreement that there has been some debate. Inside the White House his advisors strategist Steve Dan and taking the argument that they must pull out the United States must pull out of the agreement. Of against the president's daughter makah tribe his son in law. Jerry Kosher and the secretary of state. Rex Tillerson who all argued that the United States should say in the presence had deliberations. Over the last several days but apparently crews coming in relation to the Rose Garden right now to announce that he will be pulling out that is the notice the Capitol Hill has gotten. Beautiful warm day in Washington DC as we see vice president fans take the podium. Let's listen. Good afternoon. Secretary min H and secretary Ross EPA administrator Scott Pruitt. Members of congress distinguished guests on behalf of the first family. Welcome to the White House. You know it's the greatest privilege of I like to serve as vice president. To a president who is fighting. Every day to make America great again since the first day this administration. Present and Donald Trump has been working tirelessly to keep the promises that he made a the American people. President tribe has been reforming health care. Enforcing our laws. Ending illegal immigration rebuilding our military. And this president has been rolling back excessive regulations and unfair trade practices that were stifling. American jobs. Thanks to president trumps leadership. American businesses are growing again. Investing in America again and their creating jobs in this country. Instead of shipping jobs overseas thanks to president Donald Trump. America is back. And just last week we all witnessed the bold leadership and a member of an American president on the world stage. Putting America first. From the Middle East to Europe as leader of the free world president trump reaffirmed historic alliances. Forge new relationships. And called on the wider world to confront the threat of terrorism in new and renewed ways. And by the action the president will announce today. The American people and the wider world will seat once again. Our president is choosing to put American jobs and American consumers first. Our president issues in to put American energy an American industry first and by his action today. President Donald Trump is choosing to put the forgotten men and women. Of America first. So with gratitude -- leadership. And admiration for his unwavering commitment of the American people it is now my high honor. And distinct privilege. To introduced all of you the president of the United States of America president Donald Trump. Thank you very much. Thank you. I would like to begin. By addressing the terrorist attack in Manila. We're closely monitoring this situation. And I will continue. Two give. Updates anything happens. During this period of time but it is really. Very sad as to what's going on. Throughout the world with terror. Our thoughts and our prayers are with. All of those. Affected. Before we discuss the Paris a court. I'd like to begin within update on our tremendous. Absolutely tremendous economic progress since Election Day. November rate. The economy is starting to come back. And very. Very rapidly. We've added 3.3. Trillion dollars. In stock market value. To our economy. And more than a million. Private sector jobs. I just returned from a trip overseas what we concluded nearly. 350. Billion dollars of military and economic development. For the United States creating hundreds of thousands of jobs it was a very very. Successful. Trip believe me. In my meetings at the G-7. We have taken historic steps to demand fair and reciprocal trade. That gives Americans a level playing field. Against other. Nations. We're also working very hard for peace in the Middle East. And perhaps even peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Are attacks on terrorism are greatly stepped up. And you see that. You see it all over. From the previous administration including getting many other countries to make major contributions. To the fight against terror. Big big contributions. Are being made by counties that weren't doing so much in the form of contribution. One by one we are keeping the promises I made to American people during my campaign for president. Whether it's cutting job killing regulations. Appointing an confirming a tremendous. Supreme Court justice. Putting it plays tough new ethics rules. Achieving a record reduction. In illegal immigration. On our southern border. Le bringing jobs plants and factories back into the United States. At numbers. Which no one until this point though it even possible. And believe me we've just begun. The fruits of our labor. Will be seen very shortly even Morris. What these issues and so many more we're following through on our commitments. And I don't want anything. To get in our way. I am fighting every day for the great. People. Of this country. Therefore. In order to fulfill. My solemn duty to protect America and its citizens. The United States will with to draw. From the power. Harris. Climate accord. It. Thank you. But begin negotiations. To reenter. I that the Paris accord. Or in really entirely new transaction. Would terms that are fair to the United States its businesses. Its workers. Its people its tax payers. So we're getting out. But we will start to negotiate. And we will see if we can make a deal that's fair and weekend that's great. And we can't that's fine. As president I can put no other consideration before the well being. An American citizens. The Paris climate accord is simply the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages. The United States. To the exclusive benefit of other countries. Leave in American workers who I love. And taxpayers to absorb the course. In terms and lost jobs lower wages shuttered factories. And vastly diminished. Economic. Production. Thus as of today. The United States will cease. All implementation. Of the non binding Paris accord. And the draconian financial and economic burdens. The agreement imposes. On our country. This includes ending. The implementation. Of the nationally determined contribution and very importantly. The green climate fund which is costing. The United States a vast. Fortune. Compliance with the terms of the Paris a court. And the owners energy restrictions it is placed in the United States. Could cost America as much as two point seven million lost jobs. By 2025. According to the national economic. Researches sessions. This includes Florida and 40000 fewer manufacturing. Jobs not what we need. Believe me this is not what we need. Including automobile jobs. And the further decimation. A vital American industries. On which countless. Communities rely. They realized for so much. And we would be giving them so little. According to the same study by 2040. Compliance with the commitments. Put into place by the previous administration. Would cut production for the following sectors. Paper down 12%. Cement. Down when he 3%. Iron and steel. Down 38. Percent. Coal. And I happen to love the coal miners. Down 86%. Natural gas down 31%. The course of the economy at this time would be close to three trillion dollars. In Los GDP. And six and a half million. Industrial jobs. While households would have 7000. Dollars. Less income and in many cases. Much worse than that. Not only does this deal subject. Our citizens to harsh economic restrictions. It fails to live up to our environmental ideals. As someone who cares deeply about the environment which I do. I cannot in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States which is what it does. The world's leader. In environmental protection. While imposing no meaningful obligations. On the world's. Leading. Polluters. For example under the agreement China. Will be able to increase these emissions. By. A staggering number of years thirteen. They can do. Whatever they want for thirteen years not us. India makes its participation. Contingent. On receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid. From developed countries. There are many other examples. But the bottom line is that the Paris accord. Is very unfair. At the highest level. To the United States. Further while the current agreement. Effectively blocks the development of clean coal in America. Which it does. And the mines are starting to open up. Having a big opening in two weeks. Pennsylvania Ohio West Virginia is so many places. The big opening of a brand new mine it's unheard of for many many years it's hasn't happened. Yes we have I'd go and try. China will be allowed to build hundreds of additional Culp. So we can't build the plants. But they can. According to this agreement. India will be allowed to double its coal production. By 2001. Make of it India can doubled echo production. Was supposed to get rid of that hours. Even Europe is allowed to continue construction of coal plants. In short the agreement doesn't eliminate coal jobs it just transfers those jobs out of America and the United States. And ships them. To foreign countries. This agreement is less about the climate. And more about. Other countries gaining a financial advantage. Over the United States. The rest of the world. Applauded. When we signed the Paris agreement. They went wild. There was so happy. For the simple reason. That it put our country the United States of America which we all love. They very very big economic disadvantage. A cynic would say the obvious reason for economic competitors. And their wish. To see S remain in the agreement is so that we continue to suffer the self inflicted. Major economic wound up. We would find it very hard to compete. With other countries from other parts of the world. We have among the most abundant energy reserves on the planet. Sufficient to live to millions of America's poorest workers. Out of poverty. Yet under this agreement we are effectively putting these reserves. Under lock and key. Taking away the great wealth of our nation great wealth. It's phenomenal well. Not so long ago we had no idea we had such well. And leaving millions and millions of families trapped. In poverty and joblessness. The agreement is a massive. Re distribution. Of United States wealth. To other countries. At 1% growth. Renewable sources of energy can meet. Some of our domestic demand. But at 304%. Growth. Which I expect. We need all forms of available American energy. Or our country. Will be at grave risk of brownouts and blackouts are businesses. We'll come to a halt in many cases. And the American family will suffer the consequences. In the form of lost jobs. And a very diminished. Quality of life. Even if the Paris agreement were implemented in fall. With total compliance from all nations. It is estimated it would only produce eight to a tense. Of one degree thick of that. This much. Seles use reduction. In global temperatures. By the year 2100. Me. Any amount. In fact fourteen days of carbon emissions from China alone. Would wipe out the gains. From Arab America and this is its. Incredible statistic. Would totally wipe out the gains from America is expected reductions. In the year 2000. After we have had to spend billions and billions of dollars lost jobs close factories and suffered. Much higher. Energy costs for our businesses and Farrar homes. As the Wall Street Journal wrote. This morning. The reality is that withdrawing. Is it America is economic interest. And won't matter much. To the climate. United States under the trump administration will continue to be. The cleanest. And most environmentally friendly. Country on earth. Will be the cleanest. We have the cleanest air. We're gonna of the cleanest water. We will be environmentally friendly. But we're not gonna put our businesses out of work. We're not gonna lose their jobs we're gonna grow. The grow rapidly. And I think you just read. It just came out minutes ago the small business report. Small businesses as of just now are booming. Hiring people. One of the best reports they've seen in many years. I'm willing to immediately work with democratic leaders. To either negotiate our way back into Paris. Under the terms that are fair to the United States and its workers. Or to negotiate a new deal. That protects our country and it's tax things. Seles the obstructionists want to get together with me let's make a non obstructionists. We will all sit down and we will get back into the deal and make it it and we won't be closing up a factories that we won't be losing our jobs. And we'll sit down with the Democrats. And all of the people that represent either the Paris accord or something that we can do that's much better than the Paris accord. And I think the people of our country will be thrilled and I think they and the people of the world will be but until we do that. We're out of the agreement. I will work to ensure. That America remains the world's leader. On environmental issues. But under a framework that is fair. And where the burdens. And responsibilities. Are equally shared. Among the many nations. All around the world. Know responsible leader. Ted put the workers. And the people. Of their country. At this. Debilitating. And tremendous. Disadvantage. The fact that the Paris steel hamstrings the United States. While empowering. Some of the world's top polluting countries. Should dispel any doubt. As to the real reason. Why foreign lobbyists. Wish to keep our magnificent country. Tied up and bound down by this agreement. It's to give. Their country. And economic edge over the United States it's not gonna happen while I'm president times. My job as president is to do everything within my power to give America a level playing field. And to create the economic. Regulatory. And tax structures. That make America the most prosperous. And productive. Country on earth. And with the highest. Standard. Of living. The highest standard. Of environmental. Protection. Our tax. Bill. Is moving along and congress. And I believe it's doing very well. A lot of people will be very pleasantly surprised. The Republicans are working very very hard. We'd love to have support from the Democrats but. We may have to go it alone but it's going very well. The Paris agreement. Handicaps the United States economy. In order to win praise from the very foreign capitals. And global activists. That have long sword to gain wealth. At our country's expense. They don't put. America forest. I do and I always will. The same nations asking us to stay in the agreement. By the countries that have collectively cost. America trillions of dollars. Through tough trade practices. And in many cases. Lacks contributions. To our critical. Military. Alliance. You see what's happened. Pretty obvious to those that want to keep an open mind. At what point does America get demeaned. At what point do they start laughing at us as a country. We want fair treatment for its citizens. And we want fair treatment. For our taxpayers. We don't want. Other leaders and other countries. Laughing at us anymore and they won't be they won't be. I was elected to represent. The citizens of Pittsburg. Not Paris. I promise I would exit. Or renegotiate any deal which fastest. America's intentions. Many trade deals will soon be under renegotiation. Very rarely do we have a deal that works for this country. But they'll soon be under re negotiation. The process has begun from day one. But now we're down to business. Beyond the severe energy restrictions inflicted by the Paris accord it includes yet another scheme. To redistribute. Wealth out of the United States. Through the so called green climate fund nice name. Which calls for developed countries to send. 100 billion dollars. To developing countries. All won top. Of America's existing and massive foreign aid payments. The would be paying billions and billions and billions of dollars. And were already way ahead of anybody else many the other countries haven't spent anything. And many of them will never payday. When dye. To green fund. Would likely obligate the United States to commit. Potentially tens of billions of dollars. Of which United States has already handed over. One. Billion dollars. Nobody else is even close most of them haven't even. Paid anything. Including. Funds. Rated out of America's budget. For the war against terrorism. That's where they can. Believe me. They didn't come from me. They came just before it came into office not commit. And not good the way they took the money. And 2015 the United Nations. Departing top. Climate officials reportedly described the 100 billion dollars per year. As peanuts. And stated that the 100 billion dollars. Is the tail that wags the dog. In 2015. To green climate fund's executive director. Reportedly stated that estimated funding needed. Would increase to 450. Billion dollars a year. After 20/20 in nobody even as with a money's going to. Nobody's been able to say where is it going to. Of course the world's top polluters. Have no affirmative obligations. Under. Degree in front. Which we terminate. America is twenty trillion dollars in debt. Cash strapped cities cannot hire enough police officers. Or fix a vital infrastructure. Millions of our citizens are out of work. And yet under the Paris accord. Millions of dollars. That order be invested right here. In America. We'll be sent to the very countries. That have taken our factories. And our jobs away from us so think of that. There are serious legal and constitutional. Issues as well. Foreign leaders in Europe. Asian. And across the world. Should not have more to say. With respect to the US economy. Then our own citizens. And their elected representatives. Thus our withdrawal. From the agreement represents a re assertion. Of America's. Sovereignty. Our constitution is unique among all nations of the world. And it is my. Highest obligation. And greatest honor. To protect. And I will. Staying in the agreement could also pose serious obstacles for the United States as we begin the process of unlocking the restrictions on America's abundant energy. Reserves which we have started. Very strongly. It would once. Have been unthinkable that an international agreement could prevent the United States. From conducting its own domestic economic affairs. But this is the new reality we face. If we do not leave the agreement. War if we do not negotiate. A far better deal. The risks grow as historically. These agreements only tend to become. More and more ambitious over time in other words. The Paris framework. He's just a starting point. As bad as it is. Not an end point. And exiting the agreement protects the United States. From future intrusions. When the United States'. Sovereignty. And massive future. Legal. Liability. Believe me we have massive legal liability if we stay in. As president. I have one obligation and that obligation is to the American people. The Paris accord would undermine our economy. Hamstring our workers. Weaken our sovereignty. Impose unacceptable. Legal risk. And put us at eight permanent disadvantage. To the other countries of the world. It is time to exit the Paris. Accord. And time to pursue a new deal. That protects the environment. Are companies. Our citizens. And our country. It is time to put. Youngstown Ohio. Detroit Michigan. And Pittsburgh pencil they. Along with many many other locations within our great country. Before Paris France. It is time. To make. America. Great again. Thank you. Thank you. Dramatic statement there from president trump in the Rose Garden. Announcing that he is pulling the United States out of the Paris climate agreement now becoming the third country in the world. Along with Syria in Nicaragua to be absent from that agreement. Can keep an eye on the presidency who's going to be taking questions are continued talk here Scott Pruitt who most is being on the EPA director so we're gonna we're continue to talk here. As the president brings his Environmental Protection Agency director up to the podium a right now the president's basic argument is that the Paris climate agreement is hurting the US economy. They're doing very much to help. The he the environment clean up. The environment making good on a campaign promise right there we saw him and or those words make America great again. And I do want to bring in Cecilia Vega of course cover the campaign on the other side Hillary Clinton now covering. The White House for us as well bottom line. Your force apps I apologize C cannot stand up there right now because she's at because of mr. Pruitt. Is speaking on bringing in Rebecca Jarvis or chief economic and business. Correspondent. While the president was speaking we heard from President Obama making almost exactly the opposite. Argument of course present Obama negotiated this in 2000. Fifteen he said this agreement was made possible because of private innovation in the United States business sector in need in that this was creating jobs. In the united CC goes on to say. I believe the United States of America should be the front of the pack but even the absence of the leadership even as this administration's as a small handful of nations the reject the future. I'm confident that our state cities and businesses will step up. And do even more to lead the way help protect for future generations to one planet we've got arguing that the other nations were out of its human are gonna benefit economically and it's going to be up. To the private sector to do this job now to be nice if the pulling out. Well and that's why the private sector dozens of American companies have been urging president trump to stay in this agreement companies. A cross industry is apple Wal-Mart Goldman Sachs Citigroup act ExxonMobil. In recent weeks and days have been urging president trump to stay in this agreement for one thing staying in that would've brought them some clarity they could plan for the future. Another thing is that other countries right now China India China. Recently announced that they would be spending 361. Billion dollars over the next five years on renewable energy to create. Thirteen million new jobs. US companies know this they're aware of this and they want a seat at the table to negotiate when those renewable contracts start coming up around the world. And finally there's the fear of retaliation if we pull out what does that mean for our exports. Worst case scenario is there a carbon tax that all of a sudden US companies have to start paying in order to export their goods to places like China. And obviously jobs become a factor here. President has earned directing this aren't directly those places place United States where he did win. I was particularly coal country and saying this is gonna bring coal jobs back. Which is a very difficult argument to make right now we've seen coal jobs. Continuously deep crease for the last hundred years in this country right now they're about a 160000. Coal jobs. In this country they. 24%. Meantime if you look at the renewable energy jobs some of those solar and wind jobs. They amount to about 500000 jobs in this country right now and they are on the upward trend last year. They rose between 25 and 30%. OK Rebecca Jarvis thanks from us president did say he would love to negotiate a new agreement a new agreement that is more fair. He said to the United States when bringing neighbors our capital correspondent on this as one other than the president did say. Here that he wanted to talk to Democrats. About this but of course this is an agreement made with other countries. Yeah and George the president is going to have a hard time finding any Democrats here on the hilt willing to work with him on this issue just look at how Democrats are already responding to his decision to withdraw they are calling this an international disgrace and historic mistake an abdication of American leadership while the president has argued that withdrawing is a move to put America first. Democrats argue that this puts America last as Rebecca it there was mentioning Democrats say that is what ultimately hurt the US economy that it will prevent Americans. Up from benefiting from those key investments in infrastructure and new technology we don't even some Republicans before this were urging the president to stay in the deal so far we've heard. From one Republican senator Susan Collins of Maine saying that she's disappointed in this decision but the big question what comes next week. Learned that some Republicans RD considering holding hearings here on the hill to discuss that that very question at this isn't the deal. What would the deal be what would that solution look like but of course. It's not just about what people here on Capitol Hill think. The president would have to negotiate with other global. Our other countries the president got to be careful on his trip through Europe last week from Pope Francis from other European leaders all arguing for the united faces state in. This agreement I do have Cecilia Vega now at the White House present also heard from many on his staff including secretary of state Rex Tillerson. His daughter Ibaka truck percent of my jury question are all pushing for United States United States to stay in. In the end he stuck with his campaign promise you heard in clothes that speech by saying make America great again he made a promise he wants to keep it. Stop what his campaign promise chose to side with Steve Bannon verses his daughter of rockets from Jerry Kushner as you mentioned his own secretary of state as you mentioned. Pope Francis who lobbied them hard during that Ford trip when we're on by George the bottom line for this president. This is about American jobs in the EPA director which I couldn't talk to you on earlier because he was at my car fronts and we're not going to apologize for this it takes courage. And that is what the president did here I do want to point out that there is a caveat that the president said he said that he would be willing. Perhaps to renegotiate a new entry into this Carrey's deal he did not. Don't give any details on what it is about specifically this deal the currency all that that he would be willing to renegotiate its all of that is up for grabs right now. Here in this crowd in the Rose Garden George there were cheers. All when the president said that he was going to withdraw this of course. He said he was elected to represent Pittsburgh and not Paris and that is the bottom line for this this president but you're right George the divisions ready and a lot it was hard core right up until the last minute here at the White House. Opposition already coming in as well we've heard from Leyland las ahead of testing was part of the president's business council he is now following through on a pledge he made to withdraw from the business council. If indeed the president did pull out of the Paris agreement. Response from Paris as well as Cecilia said the president. Said he wanted to represent Pittsburgh not terrorists the mayor of Paris is just tweeted out saying the tonight in Paris City Hall will be eliminated with a green to affirm our will to implement. The Paris agreement. There we much more on this tonight on world news and daily near us here tomorrow and GM I have a good afternoon. This has been a special. From EB.

