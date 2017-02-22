Transcript for Spicer says angry town halls are hybrid of upset people and professional protesters

Shall ask about the other town halls of hearing about. There. The president referred to so called angry crowds at these animals is suggesting this is manufactured. Anger. This is not real anger real or. Thanks I think there's there's a hybrid. I think some people are clearly upset but there is a bit professional protestor manufactured base. But there obviously there are people there sat but I also think day. When you look at. Some of these districts and some of these things it is it is it is not a representation. A member's district or earnings it is a loud group small group of people disrupting something in many cases. For media attention no offense. It's just I think that's that necessarily just because they're loud doesn't necessarily mean that the harmony. And I think in a lot of cases that's that's what you've seen. But the president out of there is real angry what they're yours the pew bout at theaters there's real concern that people. We lose there but they won't it's the I think that that's a false snared. And I don't the president's been very clear look you you have to look at what our health care system is right now. In so many counties around our nation we've gone out to one provider. That's not choice that's not access. And then they're going in a lot of cases they're saying we're not taking Medicaid monastic and tri care. Writing new Jersey's to have the doctor that used to have as a protest anymore and oh by the way. States like Arizona you've got over a 100% increase in premiums 112 I think with the number there many states is double triple did you know double digit. And I think it. The idea that we after I remember is that the American people. Got sold the Affordable Care Act it's neither affordable or accessible they're losing their coverage and premiums are spiking. And so people are truly worried about losing their coverage they should be applauding the president's action for wanted to make sure that we put a system in place. If it does what they were supposed to been promised a while back. And I think that's that's where the missing from the style. I've seen some folks that you know were protesting some these things saying I lost I'm on Obama camera lose my thing. And when they were asked how well they Wear their sent anyone's image it will they're not on obamacare on Medicaid. None of them making it up. But that what I'm getting at as they think that there's a lot of blurring of the facts. And the reality is that some people are on obamacare on an employer based system that are on Medicaid Daryn there receive their benefits genetic and he Medicare. Because of their age and sit there and there are nothing you know they they've no problems. But I think in other cases people are not being told that the plan that they're on is unsustainable. Debt. These carriers throughout the country and you just look at and over and over and pulling out of the exchanges. The reality is that they are losing their health care. But they're losing it under obamacare because the exchanges are collapsing on themselves carriers are pulling out premiums are going up and X and an access is going down. So the president's plan. Is actually gonna do exactly what they were promised eight years ago and didn't get so for those who are worried the answer is help is on the way. I hope it's a first world war I is the president made clear we're gonna have that out next couple weeks he's working on it. But the goal Jonathan is this got jammed through a democratic congress. And then they tell it you could read it after we get it passed. So taking our time getting this right to achieve the goals that we set fort it's probably the right thing to do considering the experience we had the last.

