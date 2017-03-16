Spicer continues defense of Trump wiretapping claim

The White House press secretary staged a lengthy and exhaustive defense despite both House and Senate Intelligence Committees disputing it.
1:01 | 03/16/17

Transcript for Spicer continues defense of Trump wiretapping claim
As a the findings. Are. Eight. Now they're not finding there's Q there there's a statement out today they have not begun as you know yesterday it or two days ago the Department of Justice asked for an additional week. So do you get the statement clearly says that at this time. That they don't believe that. They have yet to go through the information the Department of Justice as you know has not supplied. But I just read RT it's interesting when the New York Times reports Paula Paula. Thank you Chris. So are you saying the president still stands by his allegation. That President Obama ordered wiretapping or surveillance. Trump tower despite the fact that. The Senate Intelligence Committee says they see that liquidation. That you're still don't want to personally he stands by but he get your mischaracterized what happens if senate know I know. I understand that ended at the same time being knowledge that they had not and and in contact with the Department of Justice.

{"id":46182361,"title":"Spicer continues defense of Trump wiretapping claim","duration":"1:01","description":"The White House press secretary staged a lengthy and exhaustive defense despite both House and Senate Intelligence Committees disputing it. ","url":"/Politics/video/spicer-continues-defense-trump-wiretapping-claim-46182361","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
