Transcript for Spicer dodges questions over Trump's 'tapes' tweet during press briefing

Life here in New York continuing coverage now probably thoughtful White House daily briefing there which Sean Spicer back at the podium. A number of headlines to break through and a lot of possible repercussions are gonna break them all down right. The year we'd meet in Washington ABC's political director Rick Klein thanks for being here rank outlook. Also with us Stephanie Rawlings Blake former mayor of the city of Baltimore and ABC contributor how you doing today that me. Great thanks. Are you guys we got a jump right into this for the tape because the repercussions here the top potential implications. Are pretty enormous we're talking about a tweet once again it's worth noting both. Top questions in the briefing today started out with reference to the president's tweets but this one in particular there's a lot of questions around at this morning president from tweeted. With regards to former fired director of the FBI told me that he better hope call me. That Kobe he said he hoped that the tapes of the conversation they had together. Don't come out. It's remarkable on so many friends and and break just break down for at hear what the possible repercussions far. It's as if he is inviting Watergate comparisons beat the implications of this are enormous the president of the United States at bats seem to be threatening. A private citizen now teams combing. Don't talk or else and if the flip side is if recordings do exist there's been no president since Nixon. That's known to have made recordings in the Oval Office and there's good reason for that. A Nixon found out why and that's those become part of the public record of something illegal that actually happened. Those can are subject to subpoena it could come back for congressman pat back in in a criminal probe. And so I'm wonder if the president. Realizes the full implications of what he is talking about here. I thought very striking at the White House would not he would not speak any further audit either confirming or denying the idea. That there are listening devices that are put there by the present or someone else. You know around the Oval Office at the White House again this refers to a private dinner at the White House between the FBI director then FBI director on the and the president either calling without recording. Which imagine how that device would get in or the White House it would have a recording and there is no comment on that point from the White House. Stephanie is Rick points out there Sean Spicer continued to deny or fact refuse to acknowledge or answer. That any recordings exist that there is any listening device there in the Oval Office but he also pushed back against the idea that this was a threat. In any way is there any other way to read that the president's words. Seemingly directed act FBI former writer actor co me this morning. Think this is just. Another clear example of why the White House the White House refers to as alternative facts. There's no other way to take that threat the way it came in at succession of tweets. The the tenor in which the president routinely. Tweets he'd tweaked as a bully. He makes these veiled threats all of the time and it's really shameful. At on a number of levels. What what ever you feel about former FBI director call me. He is a man who dedicated his life to public service die like all of the things he did absolutely not. But when you denigrate. The office and the man in that way that the president has done over the past few years I mean few days excuse me. You really diminish the service not just of call me. But of the men and women who currently serve and I think the men and women who serve dessert so much more than that. Joining us also now from the White House our colleague ABC Jordan felt story thanks for being here. Thanks for hanging with and I want to get to you on this issue cute because I just think it is so enormous there hasn't been tough. Air to talk about this is this tapes issue we heard our own colleague Jonathan Karl they're shout out a question it sounds like you're with leading. Asking Sean Spicer will you ask her how do you ask the president. If there are recording devices in the Oval Office he think that there will be any more clarification or details. On this from the White House. You know that remains to be seen what's really remarkable here as Rick sat is the White House had this opportunity to shoot this down to say. No of course are now recording devices in the Oval Office but instead. Sean Spicer just state very prodding offers really a non response saying. The president had nothing further to add to do that tweet so it really leaves this tremendous open question. I hit one thing we have seen from this White House is. Frequently this story evolves and changes and not spend one of the big problems with this week. Since the firing updates coming there's been an evolving story an evolving narrative from this White House. Multiple discrepancies. About what led to the firing initially we heard it was. All led by the deputy attorney general and now we're hearing that the president. From the president himself had already made up his mind and was going to fire him regardless so we'll see what happens this story often does involved here at this White House. And that really gets to the cracks as. That's the challenge. For this White House and communicating with the American people that they change their narrative. As it goes rather than coming out with a straight story and sticking to it well Rick let's talk about that discrepancy in the problem for journalists covering. This White House it's been proven time and time again that sometimes the first round of information you get. Is not accurate and then as Jordan pointed out it evolved how does that change that relationship between the press. And the White House. It depends on the circumstance but it's worth pointing out. That the white house Press Secretary is not a spokesperson for political entity is not a spokesperson even for a person your leaders speaking on behalf of the federal government. These are people these are men and women that were part of the press office that are paid by the US taxpayers. And as we heard from from Foss license today the flexibility is the constitution of the united states of America's not to an individual. That's that they speak on behalf of a person who is often wild in his assertions and takes them in in in crazy directions. And I think it's important it's a route to remember that context the story from the White House the official story has shifted over time. So I. It's hard to fault the people that are put out there they're working on in complete information. I thought oh really frank answer yesterday for Saro Huckabee Sanders on spices top deputy. In saying that she just hadn't had a chance to talk to the president that's one reason to explain the discrepancy. But I think that they evolution has become typical and end it may be inevitable when the president of the United States himself. Is the one who's driving the evolving. They had a story line going into the interview that he gave yesterday and BC news the president blew it up. Andy in that process he threw it to the buses on vice president and his own press office the people that are out there speaking for him on a regular basis. The seven Iran let's get your take on this though it it's not fair as Rick points out the latest solely on the feet of the Press Secretary they only have the information that they haven't made available to them. But it does say something about the administration or the president right when we hear about the time he spends watching cable shows. And and Sean Spicer is saying well I haven't had a chance to get in to meet with him. Is getting that information clearly to the American public just not that important to this presence. You where I began on I was I'll start by saying Applebee's watching cable news and digital news as well yeah that. Listen he's added in his interview on that the hundred day interviews this job as a lot harder than he thought it would be clearly. That is the same with Spicer. That to stand in front of the press and the American people and say oh poor me poor president from. You're part saying our words you're taking things out of context. You're putting this false narrative out there he is speaking for president who put out a false narrative about former President Obama that. He wasn't he knew this whole birth their narrative for years. I don't know of a stronger example of the pot calling the kettle black or hypocrisy than to sit there in front of people and wine. About people. And you know simply asking questions about an ongoing. Investigation. And and suggesting that because. James clapper. Make clarifications and now he's changing his story in the same press conference where he's changing his story. It's clear that they had the right hand doesn't know what the left and is doing. It's clear that they don't have a commitment. In that administration to making short even that the vice president knows what is going on. And it's also clear that you know while many in this country were reveling in the the fact that we would have someone who's not an insider who's not. Of Washington. This is what happened. When you have rookies in these positions he doesn't understand the importance. Of the administration speaking in one voice. He doesn't understand the importance of having your surrogate or won the same page and he certainly doesn't know the importance of discretion. When it comes to the beat the unit that they use of his mom's and he's crazy tweets he sends out. All all during the day. As Rick one more procedural questions and then ask you kind of on the tapes at least as. There is obvious interest in whether thing these pigs exist or not. Congressman Roger Christian Gorky on the house oversight committee has now sent a letter. To the white house council on began basically saying I'll hate that he mentioned that these things could exit would you mind making those available to us also any recordings of conversations between. The president and any Russian officials since the press were not allowed into that meeting recently and also any conversations regarding. The firing. The former NSA. Mike Flynn just procedurally. Could the president or the White House if these tapes exist be compelled. To provide. The answer is yes but my understanding is not immediately they're not gonna answer. Requests from a democratic congressman no matter what Kennedy he or she sits on. They may have to answer under under oath. Before congressional panel. I'd imagine that they're not but it directly answer that they can avoid it but the precedent that was set in the Supreme Court case that went up against Richard Nixon. And 1970s or Watergate established that these are subject to two public release and those those tapes did come out. Including the very famous gap in those tapes that the part that mysteriously. Was a race in the tapes that never been solved mysteries not solve the forty years later. But yes if criminal acts or potential criminal acts. A were described in some way on those tapes my understanding is that there is a procedure for them to be made public so. It's not like it's as easy as just asking a question in Boone here's the release there are lots of things that we covered by executive privilege. But it would be subjects it to him. Normal discovery of presidential records and if some illegal happen. What's on the potentially illegal happened and yeah out we're gonna here at some point.

