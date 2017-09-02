Spicer Downplays Gorsuch's 'Disheartening' Comments

More
When questioned by ABC News' Cecilia Vega in the White House press briefing, Sean Spicer says Gorsuch's remarks were not specific to Trump's attack on Judge Robart.
0:36 | 02/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Spicer Downplays Gorsuch's 'Disheartening' Comments

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45386017,"title":"Spicer Downplays Gorsuch's 'Disheartening' Comments","duration":"0:36","description":"When questioned by ABC News' Cecilia Vega in the White House press briefing, Sean Spicer says Gorsuch's remarks were not specific to Trump's attack on Judge Robart.","url":"/Politics/video/spicer-downplays-gorsuchs-disheartening-comments-45386017","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.