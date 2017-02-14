Spicer says 'eroding' trust between Flynn and Trump caused resignation

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that "the evolving and eroding" relationship between former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump prompted Trump to ask for his resignation.
3:14 | 02/14/17

Comments
Transcript for Spicer says 'eroding' trust between Flynn and Trump caused resignation

