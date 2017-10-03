Transcript for Spicer says Flynn's foreign lobbying was 'a personal matter'

Figure out what appears to be some tension between what she's yesterday about win. The administration the president was made aware of general Glenn's were lobbying ties and eat your wording from. Today that the transition team was informed and a blends potentially to register. So there's a big difference between when he files. Which was the other day two days ago. And and what happened and what the AP is reporting just sort Claire is that. A personal lawyer I've general plans contacted a transition lawyer. And asked for guidance on what Eden should or should not do the lawyer was instructed that it that's that wasn't the role of the transition. And that it was up to the personal lawyer to work with. The appropriate authorities are subject matter experts to determine what was appropriate what was not an appropriate terms a filing. But this was a personal matter it's a business matter it's not something that would appropriate would be appropriate floor. A government entity to get some guidance on when they should file. As an individual's as a private citizen that was the guys that was given which is consistent with what should be done and I'm and so. I I don't think he should be shocked anybody that if you're asked a government lawyer. What you should do when your private capacity as a citizen they're gonna tell you she consult. Experts in that area Ted to determine what you should or should not do. Nice was that just where that i.'s violent to the president made aware that that activity will remember this or that day. There are tons of individuals that consult with. With with the lawyers and with ethics expert and say I own this stock will have to sell it I own a business saying on this house and in for the most part. They're they're given guidance as to hey go seek professional help consult with this entity consult with a lawyer me it's almost like. You know asking sore for tax advice you know calling and what you'll if you call the IRS and say hey I wanna know what I should do with this they will tell you consult a tax attorney. That's not the job of of a government official is to tell you what you should or should not do in your capacity is a private citizen. And said that they stayed they a vastly different scenario. That any you know whether you. Regardless of what department you calling government. He by the department of education and Assam that is caged enters the probably refer you to a local entity or to a teacher you're asking about your own child that's not white government officials. That they're very clear about the line between private. Action in in government action Jordan.

