Transcript for Spicer raises eyebrows suggesting Hitler didn't 'sink to using chemical weapons'

You look bleeding used chemical weapons in World War II. You know you had a it's only as despicable as Hitler who didn't even seem to them to using chemical weapons. So you have to if you are Russia. Ask yourself is this country that you in a regime that you want to align yourself with. You have previously signed on international agreements. Rightfully acknowledging that the use of chemical weapons to be out of bounds by every country. To not stand up did not only salvage your own work should be traveling this it Russia put their name on the line. So it's not a question of how long that alliances lasted. But at what point do they recognized it. They are now getting on the wrong side of history really bad way really quickly shopping centers on TV effort to acquire for something you set the stage to gain some traction right now. Quote Hitler didn't even sink to the level of using chemical weapons. Would you I think when you come did Sarin gas. There was no he was not using the gas and his own people the same way. That a shot is doing any there was clearly I I distinctly thing I thank you I appreciate it Jewish not. In the in the he brought it into the two. To the Holocaust and I understand. I'm saying in the way that this aside used and where he went into towns dropped it down to innocent into the middle towns it was brought. It's so they use appreciate the clarification that was not yet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.